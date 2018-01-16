Senior management changes at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK & Ireland

Arnaud Leclerc has been appointed Managing Director, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK & Ireland, and takes up his new role immediately. He succeeds Ashley Andrew, who has left the company.

Mr Leclerc will oversee operations for all FCA functions and brands throughout the UK and Ireland, and reports directly to Alfredo Altavilla, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Chief Operating Officer, EMEA region.

Mr Leclerc (43) brings to the UK operation a high level of experience, having previously held a number of senior management roles in Britain and across Europe, including France, Scandinavia and Croatia. He has most recently held the roles of Deputy Director General PSA Groupe UK, and DS Brand Development Director UK.

He holds a Master’s degree in Economics and gained a Master Marketing diploma from University of Paris Dauphine.

“I am delighted to be joining FCA UK at a very exciting time for the company,” says Mr Leclerc. “Every market I’ve worked in has been unique and this will be no different.”

“I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead, and to growing our business in the UK market even further. I’m also pleased to be working with some excellent new products such as Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, Fiat Tipo and Jeep Compass.”

