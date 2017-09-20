Selvaraji Muthu, General Manager – Design and Development, MAHLE Engine Components confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Selvaraji Muthu, General Manager – Design and Development, MAHLE Engine Components has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Having 19+ years of experience in Research and Development, currently working as General Manager with MAHLE Engine Components, heading the department to design and development of pistons, pin and ring pack for passenger gasoline and diesel vehicles, medium and heavy duty diesel engine applications for OEMs in India.

MAHLE as a global leading supplier for automotive components, have field proven advanced technologies to meet EU6 (BS6) and beyond to achieve the targets in terms of emission levels, fuel economy and CO2 emissions by reducing the friction and weight by using superior base materials and advanced coatings.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

