SelecTransportation Resources opens largest DTNA dealership

SelecTransportation Resources (STR) and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced the opening of STR’s newly constructed Houston Freightliner and Western Star dealership. Situated on 65 acres and featuring more than 100 service bays, Houston Freightliner Western Star is the largest dealership in the DTNA service network.

STR has owned and operated Freightliner and Western Star dealerships at 12 locations in the Gulf Coast region for over two decades. Due to Houston’s rapid population growth, bustling seaport and in order to keep up with increased customer demand for service, the company made the decision to relocate from its former location seven miles north to its new site along U.S. Highway 90.

“We have long prided ourselves on being both an economic engine and an employer of choice for Houston while delivering an unparalleled customer experience for the fleets and drivers moving freight both into and through Texas,” said Rick Stewart, president and co-owner of STR. “With this expansion, we are able to continue to fulfill our commitment to the community and help fuel Houston’s, the port’s and Texas’ bright future.”

“For over twenty years, Rick and I have been building the premier network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the Gulf Coast region to sell and service the trucks that power the region and the country’s economy,” said Bob Garwood, co-owner of STR. “We’re honored to build on that legacy with the opening of the largest dealership in the Daimler Truck North America network, and we look forward to seeing a whole lot of Freightliner and Western Star trucks – and their drivers – visit the new facility.”

The Houston dealership will operate 24 hours, seven days a week to provide service to commercial vehicles needing planned and unplanned maintenance and repairs. As an Elite Support certified dealer, the team at Houston Freightliner and Western Star has earned the ultimate DTNA title to recognize those dealerships delivering unmatched customer service and efficiency every time a truck comes in for maintenance or repair. Specifically for drivers of recreational vehicles, the dealership includes a dedicated nine-bay Oasis service network RV shop with its own lobby, lounge and dedicated staff.

Adding to the large number of services the dealership can provide, drivers awaiting their vehicles can pass the time by enjoying all the amenities the thoughtfully designed new dealership has to offer, including an entertainment center and café, stocked fishing pond with surrounding walking trails and picnic areas, dog park, and electric vehicle charging stations.

