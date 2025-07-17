SEKO Logistics launches new Singapore logistics hub to strengthen APAC Operations

SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today announced the relocation of its Singapore corporate office and warehouse to new facilities – marking a major milestone in the company’s Asia Pacific growth strategy

SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today announced the relocation of its Singapore corporate office and warehouse to new facilities – marking a major milestone in the company’s Asia Pacific growth strategy. Strategically located in the Changi Free Trade Zone, the 8,000-square-foot warehouse enhances SEKO’s regional capabilities in ecommerce fulfillment, multimodal freight forwarding and value-added warehousing services.

The new hub further reinforces SEKO’s commitment to delivering agile, scalable supply chain solutions across Southeast Asia. Designed with a strong emphasis on ecommerce fulfillment, the site consolidates services under one roof, enabling faster lead times, greater operational control and a flexible foundation for clients expanding in the region. In addition to ecommerce, the facility is equipped to support key verticals including automotive and aviation, high-tech and retail and lifestyle.

“One of our key strategic initiatives is to expand and invest in our global footprint with the purpose of driving organic growth and creating more scale,” said Gordon Branov, SEKO’s CEO. “This move in Singapore is aligned with our vision, and we’re excited to support the team in their continued growth.”

Core services include ocean and air freight, cross-border and last mile parcel delivery and value-added services such as labeling, bundling, repacking, kitting and seasonal SKU handling.

Key capabilities:

Scalable B2B and B2C fulfillment capabilities for peak seasons

Pick and pack operations, including branded packaging, kitting and multi-SKU order processing

Real-time inventory management through WMS integration

Returns and reverse logistics support

FTZ –based cross-border shipping optimization

Platform integrations with Shopify, Shopee, Lazada and more

“Singapore is one of the world’s most connected and business-friendly logistics markets, making it the ideal location for our newest facility,” said Fabiano Duarte, SEKO Singapore’s Managing Director. “With climate-controlled storage, seamless freight and fulfillment integration and modular infrastructure, this site offers clients a true plug-and-play model that’s flexible for growth in Southeast Asia.”

With its footprint in the Changi Free Trade Zone, the facility offers same- or next-day access to key Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Clients also benefit from GST-suspended storage, zone-to-zone transshipment and a transparent regulatory environment – making it an efficient hub for consolidating inventory and streamlining customs clearance.

SOURCE: SEKO