Sekisui Chemical: New injection molding plant for interior/exterior parts of automobiles in Pune

Expanding business with 6th factory in India

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Keita Kato; “Sekisui Chemical”) has decided to establish sixth plant in India for Sekisui DLJM Molding Private Limited (“Sekisui DLJM Molding”), which manufactures and sells injection molded products for automobiles in Pune, Maharashtra in western India. The investment for establishing the new plant is approximately 3 million USD, and it is expected to go into operation in January 2026.

1. Background and objectives

Sekisui Chemical’s High Performance Plastics Company (President: Akira Asano) has positioned the injection molding business within the mobility field, which is a strategic sector, as a key business. With the aim of expanding this business in India, Sekisui DLJM Molding was established as a joint venture with Dipty Lal Judge Mal Private Limited, a local company, in August 2011 and commenced operations. Since then, the area of business has expanded in conjunction with increasing motorization in India. Sekisui Chemical has decided to establish a new plant in the Pune area, where many automobile manufacturers are concentrated and growth is expected. As a result, production capacity in India will increase by approximately 15% and business will expand even further. Sekisui Techno Molding Co., Ltd. (President: Jun Yamazaki; “Sekisui Techno”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sekisui Chemical, handles this business within the Sekisui Chemical Group.

2. Overview of Pune plant

1) Location: Chakan district, Pune, Maharashtra

2) Scale: Site area: 10,044 m2, plant floor area: 6,288 m2

3) Production items: Injection molded vehicle products (automobile and motorcycle)

4) Start of operations: Scheduled for January 2026

3. Business development

Through the effects of operation of the Pune Plant and other factors, Sekisui DLJM Molding aims to achieve net sales of 130 million USD in fiscal 2030.

[Reference 1] Overview of Joint Venture Partner

Company name Dipty Lal Judge Mal Private Limited Representative Dev Bhushan Jain Business activities Manufacture and sale of injection molded products (consumer electronics, etc.) Established 1984 Capital 45 million rupees No. of employees 428 (As of April 1, 2025) Sales 13.6 billion yen (fiscal 2024) (calculated at a conversion rate of 1.77 yen/1 rupee)

[Reference 2] Overview of Sekisui Techno Molding

Company name Sekisui Techno Molding Co., Ltd. Representative Jun Yamazaki Business activities Manufacture and sale of injection molded products

(vehicle parts, logistics, environment and civil engineering related) Established 1962 Capital 200 million yen (wholly-owned subsidiary of Sekisui Chemical) Head office 2-10-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo No. of employees 167 (As of March 31, 2024) Sales 21.8 billion yen (fiscal 2024) (including overseas Group companies)

[Reference 3] Overview of Sekisui DLJM Molding