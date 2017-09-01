Seetharaman Rajappan, Technical Leader and Engineering Manager, General Motors confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Seetharaman Rajappan, Technical Leader and Engineering Manager, General Motors has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

As Technical Leader and Engineering Manager at General Motors, Seetharaman is involved in advanced technical work and vehicle development, handling advanced engineering activities particularly in the area of telematics and infotainment. An expert in different types of software testing both in automotive and aerospace, he is also skilled in steering verification and validation, test automation, auto test generation, project and delivery management. Having spent more than 13 years testing aerospace and automotive software, Seetharaman has executed advanced technology work (ATW) projects in the areas of verification, infotainment and telematics.

With more than eight years’ experience in embedded software development for automotive and industrial automation, specifically bridging the gap between R&D and engineering by piloting R&D-developed tools with engineering-specific artefacts, Seetharaman has also spent seven years executing advanced engineering projects. In addition, Seetharaman has filed two patents with the US patent office in the area of embedded systems, and submitted one defensive publication on turn-by-turn navigation.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

