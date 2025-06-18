Seeing where people don´t look – Mercedes-Benz Trucks relies on intelligent assistance systems for better protection of cyclists and pedestrians

On Germany-wide Road Safety Day on June 21, 2025, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is drawing attention to a particularly vulnerable group in road traffic: pedestrians and cyclists

On Germany-wide Road Safety Day on June 21, 2025, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is drawing attention to a particularly vulnerable group in road traffic: pedestrians and cyclists. Serious accidents often occur, especially when turning off, moving off and in confusing situations – often in urban environments.

Here, Mercedes-Benz Trucks relies on intelligent assistance systems that can mitigate these risks in a targeted manner: with the new Frontguard Assist, the further developed Active Sideguard Assist 2 and Active Brake Assist 6, Daimler Truck offers powerful safety equipment that can help to actively prevent such accidents.

"We develop technology that can compensate for human weaknesses – especially where seconds and centimeters matter. Protecting the vulnerable in road traffic is our responsibility," explains Dr. Rainer Müller, Head of Product Engineering at Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

The answer: intelligent assistance systems that can react to dangers in real time – before the driver sees them.

Moving off as safely as possible: Frontguard Assist can detect what is hidden in front of the truck

Frontguard Assist uses radar and a camera to monitor the area directly in front of the vehicle, which is difficult for the driver to see despite mirror and camera systems. Pedestrians, children or cyclists who are there – for example at bus stops or pedestrian crossings – can be detected. If there is a risk of collision, a visual and acoustic warning is issued.

Turning safely: Active Sideguard Assist 2 can protect when turning right and during SpurWechsel

Active Sideguard Assist 2 can detect other road users on both sides of the vehicle when turning or during a Lane change. In addition to the familiar warning function, the system can also actively intervene in the braking procedure in the event of critical danger in order to prevent a collision – for example with a cyclist on the bicycle path next to the vehicle.

React early: Active Brake Assist 6 can detect pedestrians

Active Brake Assist (ABA) is now available in the sixth generation. At speeds of up to 60 km/h, the latest emergency braking assistant can now also perform automatic maximum full-stop braking in front of crossing, oncoming or in-track road users – a significant safety advantage in dense urban traffic.

Technology as a contribution to Vision Zero

With these assistance systems, Daimler Truck is actively contributing to Vision Zero – the objective of completely avoiding fatal traffic accidents.

The enterprise pursues a holistic approach to safety: from its own accident research to predictive assistance systems and driver qualification.

In series production – already a reality today

All of the above assistance systems are already available in current vehicle model series from Mercedes-Benz Trucks – including the Mercedes-Benz Actros, the eActros 600 and the Arocs.

With all assistance systems, Mercedes-Benz Trucks pursues the objective of supporting the driver in driving the vehicle as best as possible within the system limits. However, as stipulated by law, drivers remain fully responsible for the safe operation of the vehicle at all times.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck