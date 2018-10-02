Seeing the light: Our call for a standard self-driving car language to communicate intent

By John Shutko, Ford Human Factors Technical Specialist for Self-Driving Vehicles
In the journey to develop and deploy self-driving vehicles, there’s a tendency to focus most on the customers who will be riding in these vehicles. At Ford, we’re working to earn the trust of everyone involved, including all road users and entire communities where self-driving vehicles will be operating. For this technology to be successful, it’s critical it be integrated into society in a way that makes everyone confident in how it works to serve people and business.
