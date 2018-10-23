Secutech 2019 to place spotlight on integrated solutions shaped by artificial intelligence and the IoT

Secutech, the leading business platform for safety and security products returns for its 22nd edition next year with a sharpened focus on artificial intelligence and IoT technology. The fair will be held from 8 – 10 May 2019 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre in Taipei.

IoT and artificial intelligence technologies are continuing to transform the security industry by opening up new avenues for product functionality. The traditional surveillance camera that was once used solely for security purposes, for example, can now also be used to collect useful business information such as customer footfall and purchasing patterns.

As these technologies continue to blur the boundaries between sectors, they are also opening up more opportunities for integrated security. Security subsystems such as surveillance cameras, security alarms and access control systems, for example, can now be integrated and tracked from a single monitoring centre through the IoT. This allows end-users to tailor security systems that track specific priorities such as perimeter security and fire safety through one unified system.

Speaking about the role of Secutech within this shifting technological landscape, Ms Regina Tsai, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd said: “As the regional business hub for security industry professionals, Secutech allows the industry to come together to network, conduct business and exchange information with regards to new technologies for Asia’s fast growing vertical markets. At the last edition, we welcomed a record 427 exhibitors as well as over 19,900 visitors to the show. The upcoming edition of the fair will have a strong focus on artificial intelligence and the IoT, but it will also be highly multifaceted with security solutions for buyers from all walks of security.”

Products from the six categories of security, IoT security, IT/ ICT automation, mechanical and electrical equipment, as well as industrial safety will be hosted at Secutech 2019. Seven thematic zones will allow trade visitors to easily identify specific technologies. In the realm of artificial intelligence and the IoT, zones will be designated for ‘AI + Software’, ‘LPWAN applications’, ‘Smart locks’, ‘Cyber security’ as well as ‘Smart factory and industrial safety’. Meanwhile there will also be dedicated zones for ‘Police equipment’ and ‘RFID applications’. With so many products at the fair set to feature IoT technology, the concurrent Info Security event will delve into security protocols for IoT devices as well as IP-based security systems.

To highlight the unique business applications of new technologies, there will also be seven intelligent solution pavilions spread across the show floor. The pavilions will display specialised security solutions for the vertical markets of retail, factory, transportation, parking, healthcare, hotels and community.

Many visitors travel long distances to attend Secutech each year because the show allows them to stay ahead of the curve in a wide range of industry sectors. Three concurrent events for ‘Mobility’, ‘Fire & Safety’, and ‘SMABIoT’ will allow such visitors to catch up on emerging trends for specific product groups during the 2019 edition of the fair.

The successful SMAhome will return under the new name of SMABIoT as the first event of its kind in Asia to accommodate buyers from the smart building IoT market segment. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to source smart solutions for commercial and residential buildings as well as the healthcare and hospitality industries. Featured products will be imbedded with facial recognition, voice command and deep learning technology and will include a selection of brands with cross-disciplinary applications. A ‘Smart Solution Centre’ will also be featured at SMABIoT to demonstrate the real world applications of smart home ecosystems and robots for home, elderly care, smart community and smart hotel.

Sector specific insights will also be available at the concurrent Mobility event, which will place a spotlight on intelligent transportation solutions. The event will focus on commercial vehicle and smart parking solutions and will host the ‘Intelligent Transportation Pavilion’ with product applications for smart road, smart railway and fleet management.

Meanwhile, fairgoers searching for the latest fire and safety equipment will have the opportunity to do so at the concurrent international Fire & Safety event, which will run into its 18th edition during the show. Continuing its role as the regional hub for fire safety and disaster management, the event will feature two zones focusing on smart fire safety and smart disaster prevention and mitigation.

Secutech is organised by Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd and is part of a global network of Safety Security and Fire trade fairs. For more details, please visit www.secutech.com. Alternatively, please call Ms Kirstin Wu at +886 2 8729 1017, or send an email to kirstin.wu@newera.messefrankfurt.com.

Safety and security are increasingly important basic needs and, therefore, stand for a growing global market. With twelve trade fairs, congresses and forums around the world, Messe Frankfurt brings together demand and supply worldwide with progressive, connected products, applications and services focusing on commercial security and the protection of buildings, spaces and people. The Safety, Security & Fire business cluster offers access to the dynamic markets of the Arabian Peninsula, Asia, Europe and South America.

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,400 employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around €669 million. Thanks to its far-reaching ties with the relevant sectors and to its international sales network, the Group looks after the business interests of its customers effectively. A comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at:

www.messefrankfurt.com | www.congressfrankfurt.de | www.festhalle.de

SOURCE: Secutech