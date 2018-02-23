Security at all levels: Continental protects components and production against hacker attacks

“Our experts are working to bring security to the next level and safeguard our systems against hacker attacks. This depends on production security in our plants, which we are also working on. The first production lines have already been equipped to integrate cyber security functions in the products,” said Felix Bietenbeck, Head of the business unit Vehicle Dynamics at Continental. “Security affects every single vehicle component, which is why not only communication interfaces but also – and especially – safety components such as brakes systems need to be protected.”

Cryptographic processes for a safety-relevant system have been implemented for the first time in the latest brake system, the MK C1. With the MK C1, the brake actuation feature, the brake booster and the control systems (ABS and ESC) are combined into a compact, weight-saving braking module. The MK C1 is more dynamic, lighter and more compact than conventional brake systems and has been specially developed for vehicles with extensive advanced driver assistance systems as well as recuperation and automated driving capability.

As the level of connectivity grows and the number of in-vehicle interfaces this necessitates increases, so too does the risk of hacker attacks. Hackers are motivated by all sorts of reasons – data theft, financial interests and reputation being just three possible ones. In response, Continental is strengthening all possible points of attack and implements cyber security solutions on multiple levels and layers: On the first level, the individual electronic system components are protected; on the second level, communication between the in-vehicle systems is protected; on the third level, all the vehicle’s external interfaces are protected; and on the fourth level, data processing outside the vehicle is protected against theft and manipulation. This level also includes cloud and backend solutions. All of these offerings have now been significantly augmented with the multiple end-to-end solutions provided by Argus Cyber Security, the automotive cyber security specialist company, which has been recently acquired by Continental.