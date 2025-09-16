Second life batteries from SUSTAINera’s circular economy powering innovative non-automotive mobility solutions: the AVATHOR ONE application

Stellantis is advancing its activities in the field of High Voltage Batteries Repurposing

Stellantis is advancing its activities in the field of High Voltage Batteries Repurposing – also known as Second Life Batteries – as part of its strong commitment to implementing a Circular Economy model across resources, components, and materials.

One of the latest applications of this approach is on AVATHOR ONE: an electric medical device designed for people using wheelchairs or experiencing reduced mobility.

A second life for batteries, a new freedom of mobility for people.

This innovative and sustainable solution is re-designing a more inclusive world enabling a new freedom of mobility for disabled people in non-road contexts and it blends technology, design, social responsibility, and circular economy: the beating heart of its system exclusively uses Stellantis’ Second Life Batteries, repurposed through a supply agreement with INTENT S.r.l., a local system integrator.

A local eco-system at the service of the world

The product is the result of collaboration and synergy among several companies, forming an efficient local ecosystem that generates social, environmental, and industrial value on a global scale.

SUSTAINera, the Stellantis branch dedicated to Circular Economy provides the end-of-life electric vehicle batteries collected in Turin area, giving them a second life

INTENT S.r.l, the skilled system integrator based in Turin, repurposes the Stellantis EV Batteries: it manages the disassembling of the original 15kWh modules and the repacking in new units to be adapted on the AVATHOR (1,4kWh short range or 2,8 kWh long range). It also integrates the BMS (Battery Management System)

Avathor, a Turin-based startup, is dedicated to improving accessibility and independence by developing and manufacturing advanced electric medical devices and shared mobility services.

Italdesign, located in Turin district, a legendary name in design, engineering and manufacturing, had a pivotal role in bringing the product from concept (WheeM-i presented in 2019) to a market ready product, by contributing its expertise in both design and product development.

Launched in April and showcased by Italdesign at Expo 2025 Osaka in August, AVATHOR ONE will be featured at the upcoming Salone Auto Torino, as part of the Italdesign’s display.

SUSTAINera 360°-degree solutions around Electric Vehicle Batteries

Managed by the Stellantis SUSTAINera business unit, the high-voltage batteries, once retired from automotive use, can still be a valuable resource for other uses, undergo rigorous testing and are repurposed for non-automotive applications — extending their lifecycle, reducing waste and environmental impact.

Beyond AVATHOR, Stellantis SUSTAINera is actively collaborating with several utility companies and battery integrators by providing second-life batteries and collaborating with them in designing and creating energy storage facilities, as seen in projects like ENEL X’s PIONEER at Rome Fiumicino Airport, the largest system in Italy, and among the largest in Europe, launched and operative since June. The cutting-edge technology stores renewable energy and will contribute to the decarbonisation of the airport by allowing the reduction of 16,000 tons of CO2 over ten years.

SUSTAINera will continue to invest in Second Life battery activities, which have shown a strong growth trend over the last 3 years.

All these initiatives involving the Reuse and Repurposing of electric vehicle batteries complement other circular economy activities such as their Remanufacturing and Repairing in order to extend their life for as long as possible before sending them for Recycling, thus offering 360°-degree solutions across all the 4Rs of SUSTAINera strategy.

SOURCE: Stellantis