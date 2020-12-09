Second double success for Toyota’s self-charging hybrids in the DrivingElectric Awards

Toyota once again enjoyed double success in the DrivingElectric Awards, presented by the UK’s leading consumer news, reviews and advice website for electrified motoring.

The British-built Corolla Touring Sports has been named the Best Family Hybrid Car (having previously won the Best Medium Hybrid award in 2019) and the current, fourth generation Prius has been declared the Best Used Hybrid Car for the second year in succession.

Commenting on Corolla’s success, Richard Ingram, DrivingElectric Editor, said: “Mixing everything we love about the hatch, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports adds a dose of practicality into the equation. A fantastic all-rounder, it is a great choice for those looking for an electrified family car without the need to plug in.”

Introduced in spring 2019, the new generation Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports have pioneered Toyota’s new dual hybrid strategy, giving customers the choice of two different hybrid powertrains. The 1.8-litre Touring Sports has an output of 120bhp/90kW and returns official CO 2 emissions from 103 to 116g/km with fuel economy from 55.42 to 62.77mpg (WLTP data). The 2.0-litre option raises the power to 181bhp/132kW, enabling acceleration from rest to 62mph in 8.1 seconds. Efficiency remains strong with 112-127g/km emissions and 50.45 to 56.50mpg (WLTP).

Prius retained its Best Used Hybrid title, reflecting the long-lasting quality and reliability of its powertrains, strengthening its appeal as a reliable and high value-for-money used car proposition.

“Toyota has long been a pioneer of hybrid technology, and the latest Prius shows the progress it has made over the last two decades. A great new car, it makes even more sense as a used buy,” said Ingram.

SOURCE: Toyota