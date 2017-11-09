SEAT’s new compact crossover, Arona, achieves excellent results in Euro NCAP safety tests

The New Arona is the latest member of the SEAT family, part of its largest ever product offensive, which has included New Leon, All-new Ibiza, Ateca and the soon-to-be-seen large SUV, which will be launched in 2018.

Achieving five stars in Euro NCAP prestigious and independent safety tests carries more merit each time, as they have become even more stringent in recent months. Euro NCAP puts cars which come onto the market through a number of rigorous tests. For example, in order to test child safety protection in a reliable way, crash test dummies are used that simulate children between six and 10 years old. Front impact tests or side impact tests against a pole at 75 degrees are also more severe. As well as these criteria, the range of dummies used in these tests has increased and their biofidelity adapted in order to reflect real accident conditions in the most objective way.

In each of the sections that make up the Euro NCAP safety tests, the new SEAT Arona has achieved excellent results, standing out particularly for occupant and pedestrian protection. Its driver assistance systems are also outstanding. The efficiency of the Brake Assist and Front Assist stand out in particular in this area. Through the use of its radar technology, together with the latest versions of ABS and ESC, it not only senses and acts when it detects other vehicles, but also pedestrians. Taking all of this into account, it allows the car to brake in the safest and quickest way.

The Euro NCAP crash tests have been much more demanding since 2016 in both active and passive safety. The new SEAT Arona now comes with pretensioner and load limiter belts in the front and rear seats. This brings many benefits of the response to the most demanding challenges in child safety, as the pretensioners reduce the looseness of the belt around the torso and pelvis of the occupant at the moment of impact, guaranteeing the best restraint for both adults and children. The Isofix and Top Tether fixing points in the rear seats also come as standard in the SEAT Arona, as well as speed limiter, third rear headrest, seat belt warning system for all seats and six airbags.

Manufactured in Barcelona on the new MQB A0 platform, the new SEAT Arona goes further than the current standards expected by Euro NCAP, offering hill hold control, automatic lights, multi-collision braking, tyre pressure monitoring, day lights as standard, adaptive cruise control, as well as Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, and Park Assit for both bay and parallel parking.

