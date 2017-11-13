SEAT’s global sales up 23.3% in October

SEAT’s impressive growth continued in October as the brand notched up its highest monthly rise of 2017. The carmaker delivered 40,200 vehicles last month, which is 23.3% more than the same month in 2016 (32,600). Germany (+30.5%) and Spain (+24.9%) were the main growth drivers in October, joined by other countries such as Turkey (+209.1%), Israel (+62.5%), Belgium (+37.2%), Poland (+36.5%), Switzerland (+36.0%) or Sweden (+34.2%). The UK continued to deliver strongly, with 4,098 registrations, up 16%.

With only two months left to close out 2017, SEAT’s worldwide deliveries are up by 14.4% year-to-date. In the last 10 months, the brand sold 395,100 vehicles, which is 49,600 more than in the same period of 2016 (345,500).

SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths pointed out that, “October was an excellent month and it reflects the positive trend we have been experiencing throughout the whole year. Growth has been very solid, especially thanks to our brand pillars Ibiza, Leon and Ateca, joined now by the new Arona, which we expect will contribute to maintaining our sales momentum. In addition, the sales performance is having a remarkable impact on the market share in most of our main countries. SEAT is currently one of the fastest growing brands in Europe”.

SEAT’s global deliveries are making strong progress thanks to double digit growth in the brand’s major European markets. From January to October, Germany (84,100 vehicles; +13.6%), Spain (81,200; +21.5%) and the UK (48,400; +19.5%) were the three top selling countries. France (20,300; +13.0%), Austria (15,200; +16.1%), Poland (9,200; +22.8%) and Switzerland (8,500; +35.3%) also saw sharp increases. Turkey, SEAT’s sixth country in terms of sales volume, grew by 10.3% and contributed a total of 17,600 vehicles.

Commenting on SEAT UK’s continued momentum, Richard Harrison, Director, said, “Our products are really hitting the mark, including all of our latest releases, such as Ateca, Leon and Ibiza. Not only are we on track to have another record year in the UK, we’re attracting more and more customers to the SEAT brand. Now with Arona coming on stream in one of the fastest-growing market segments, we’re in very good shape.”

The biggest product offensive in the history of SEAT continues now with the new Arona crossover. The first units are already being delivered to customers and are expected to sustain the brand’s upward sales trend. In the last quarter of 2018, SEAT is going to extend its range still further, with the launch of an SUV which seats up to seven passengers.

The product offensive boosts SEAT’s profits

SEAT’s financial results in the first three quarters are a positive reflection of increasing sales. In the first nine months of the year, the company’s operating profit grew by 12.3% compared to the same period in 2016 to stand at 154 million euros, thanks to the greater sales volume and the increased profit margin due to more sales of upper range vehicles, like the Ateca, and better equipped models. Likewise, revenue went up by 11.0% from January to September, reaching a total of 7,255 million euros.

