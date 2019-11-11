SEAT’s carsharing company Respiro to operate in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat

SEAT’s carsharing service is being rolled out in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) beginning on 14 November, and it will be the second city in Spain where SEAT’s carsharing platform Respiro operates after Madrid, which now has 15,000 users. L’Hospitalet mayor Núria Marín and SEAT Head of Urban Mobility Lucas Casasnovas today confirmed the agreement at the City Council.

With the goal of reducing emissions and improving the city’s air quality, the 16 vehicles in the fleet will run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and soon may be joined the new Mii electric.

SEAT Head of Urban Mobility Lucas Casasnovas said that “this launch in L’Hospitalet, one of the frontrunner cities on mobility issues, is a further step in our commitment to improving mobility in cities. We want to make ecofriendly solutions available to the public by hours or days, depending on their travel needs both inside and outside the city.”

There certainly is a demand for mobility alternatives, mainly in large urban areas. For this reason, SEAT purchased Respiro and entered the carsharing sector for the first time in 2018. Launched nine years ago, Respiro is one of Spain’s pioneering carsharing platforms and it already has 15,000 users in Madrid. SEAT also recently announced its move into corporate carsharing to cover the needs of businesses and provide them with cars by the minute, hour and day in the city centre, at the dealership and place of work as well.

Furthermore, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat mayor and President of the Spanish network of Smart Cities Núria Marín pointed out that “the implementation of Respiro in L’Hospitalet will enable us to counter the effects of climate change and air pollution, as promoting carsharing is precisely one of the measures included in L’Hospitalet’s sustainable urban mobility plan. We continue to work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UNO by the target date of 2030.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SEAT