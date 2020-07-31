SEAT:CODE debuts new headquarters and celebrates its first year as SEAT’s digital machine

In order to adapt to a context marked by change and to successfully tackle the company’s digital transformation, in 2019 SEAT announced the creation of a software development centre. One year after its launch, SEAT:CODE has relocated its headquarters to Rambla 124, in the heart of Barcelona.

Since its creation, SEAT:CODE has progressively incorporated software development professionals and is going to hire 100 more over the next few months until it reaches 150 employees who will be dedicated to leading the company’s digital transformation and creating digital applications and solutions to boost SEAT and CUPRA, as well as defining digital solutions for the Volkswagen Group.

SEAT President Carsten Isensee emphasised that “SEAT:CODE’s new headquarters is yet another example of our commitment to the city that witnessed our birth 70 years ago. Barcelona is one of Europe’s largest digitalisation and innovation hubs and with SEAT:CODE we will contribute to improving its position.”

SEAT:CODE was created with the goal of driving the company’s digital transformation and increasing efficiency through process digitalisation, while strengthening the company’s business models around the concepts of mobility, connectivity and vehicle digitalisation.

Sebastian Grams, CIO of SEAT, member of the Board of Directors of SEAT:CODE and responsible for its operational lead said that “SEAT:CODE is not only a strategic and transversal pillar to improve the efficiency by advancing the digitalization of our company and processes, but it also allows us to develop new digital products to create additional business for SEAT going beyond the car.” In addition, Carlos Buenosvinos, general director of SEAT: CODE, will help push the transformation towards a company focused on software beyond hardware.

One year as SEAT’s digital machine

SEAT:CODE serves all the company’s brands and is especially focused on the areas of Marketing and Sales, Production and Logistics and the company’s micromobility. Some of the projects developed by the SEAT:CODE team so far include the online pre-reservation platform for the CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition and the leasing platform for the Mii electric, the Fast Lane tracking platform, the ByBus app, the CASA SEAT and CUPRA websites, the SEAT MÓ motosharing service app, and even the development of a digital logistics tool for the emergency ventilators manufactured by SEAT, among others.

SOURCE: SEAT