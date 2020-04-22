SEAT will conduct PCR testing on its 15,000 employees so they can return to work

SEAT will carry out PCR tests on its 15,000 employees to ensure their health and safety and avoid COVID-19 infections. The carmaker has decided today to gradually restart activity on April 27th, and as part of the health and safety measures, has agreed with the union representatives to conduct PCR testing to screen for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. PCR diagnostic tests are the most reliable to identify whether the person screened has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

SEAT is the first company in Spain to do this testing. Specifically, there will be more than 3,000 weekly PCR tests for production employees at SEAT Martorell, SEAT Barcelona, SEAT Componentes and CROS (SEAT Spare Parts Centre), as well as for the rest of professionals in the company, and will be extended to other Volkswagen Group companies in Spain. This morning SEAT began testing in three treatment units in the CARS healthcare centre (Martorell), SEAT Barcelona and SEAT Componentes facilities.

A laboratory that has been accredited by the Ministry of Health and the Catalan Government will analyse the tests without affecting public health activities and will be coordinated by SEAT’s Medical Service, supervised by Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, director of IrsiCaixa and member of SEAT’s Scientific Committee. These tests are part of a comprehensive package of preventive measures aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of the employees.

Gradual return to activity

SEAT is going to restart production next Monday April 27th at the Martorell, Barcelona and Componentes plants. The return to activity will take place gradually to apply the necessary health and safety measures. This decision also aims to contribute to reactivating employment at SEAT and supplier companies to limit the economic impact of the health crisis. In this sense, the company has contacted its main suppliers to coordinate the restart of business.

During the weeks of April 27th and May 4th, one production shift will be working on each of the three lines at SEAT Martorell where the SEAT Ibiza, SEAT Arona, SEAT Leon and Audi A1 are manufactured, at approximately one third of capacity. Overall, the company will produce around 325 cars a day in the first two weeks. As of May 11th, two production shifts will be working on each of the lines, also at a third of their usual volume, which will enable to manufacture around 650 cars a day. SEAT expects to return to the pre-crisis production rate from June on, based on the evolution of COVID-19 and its effects on commercial activity.

