SEAT UK extends scrappage incentive scheme

SEAT UK has extended its scrappage incentive scheme until 31st March 2018, encouraging owners of older cars to switch to lower-emission Euro 6 compliant new cars.
The scheme enables owners of any diesel vehicle that complies with pre-Euro 5 emissions legislation to qualify for the SEAT scrappage incentive. As a result, they can trade-in their relevant car to receive between £1,500 and £3,500 towards a new SEAT model (see table below) if the vehicle is registered by 30th June 2018.
All new SEAT petrol and diesel cars meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards, currently the most stringent yet.
Summary of offers on Euro 6 petrol and diesel models:
|Model Purchased
|Scrappage Amount (inc. VAT)
|Mii
|£1,500
|Ibiza
|£2,500
|Leon
|£3,500
|Toledo
|£3,000
Full details on the SEAT scrappage incentive are available at www.seat.co.uk.