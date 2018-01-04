Home > News Releases > SEAT UK extends scrappage incentive scheme

SEAT UK extends scrappage incentive scheme

January 4, 2018

SEAT UK has extended its scrappage incentive scheme until 31st March 2018, encouraging owners of older cars to switch to lower-emission Euro 6 compliant new cars.

The scheme enables owners of any diesel vehicle that complies with pre-Euro 5 emissions legislation to qualify for the SEAT scrappage incentive. As a result, they can trade-in their relevant car to receive between £1,500 and £3,500 towards a new SEAT model (see table below) if the vehicle is registered by 30th June 2018.

All new SEAT petrol and diesel cars meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards, currently the most stringent yet.

Summary of offers on Euro 6 petrol and diesel models:

Model Purchased Scrappage Amount (inc. VAT)
Mii £1,500
Ibiza £2,500
Leon £3,500
Toledo £3,000

Full details on the SEAT scrappage incentive are available at www.seat.co.uk.

