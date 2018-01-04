SEAT UK extends scrappage incentive scheme

SEAT UK has extended its scrappage incentive scheme until 31st March 2018, encouraging owners of older cars to switch to lower-emission Euro 6 compliant new cars.

The scheme enables owners of any diesel vehicle that complies with pre-Euro 5 emissions legislation to qualify for the SEAT scrappage incentive. As a result, they can trade-in their relevant car to receive between £1,500 and £3,500 towards a new SEAT model (see table below) if the vehicle is registered by 30th June 2018.

All new SEAT petrol and diesel cars meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards, currently the most stringent yet.

Summary of offers on Euro 6 petrol and diesel models:

Model Purchased Scrappage Amount (inc. VAT) Mii £1,500 Ibiza £2,500 Leon £3,500 Toledo £3,000

Full details on the SEAT scrappage incentive are available at www.seat.co.uk.

