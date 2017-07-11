SEAT sales shoot up to their highest level since 2001

SEAT concluded the first half of 2017 with the best commercial result since 2001. The brand’s global sales grew by 13.7% compared to the same period in 2016, to stand at a total figure of 246,500 vehicles (2016: 216,800), nearly 30,000 more cars. In the month of June, SEAT sold 45,200 units, an increase of 12.6% against the same month in 2016 (40,100).

According to SEAT Vice-President for Marketing and Sales Wayne Griffiths, “in the first half of 2017 we reached the highest sales in 16 years. We continue to make double-digit progress and have established ourselves as one of the fastest-growing brands in Europe. Our growth is based on solid results in most markets, which are beginning to show the initial results of the biggest product offensive we launched in 2016 with the Ateca and continued at the beginning of the year with the updated Leon. With the new Ibiza and the new Arona, we are confident we can continue this positive development”.

SEAT sales went up in the first half of the year thanks to the excellent results in the major European countries, which all posted double-digit improvement. Spain led the growth with 54,100 cars sold (+21.2%), followed by Germany in second place with 48,600 SEAT vehicles delivered (+10.2%) and the United Kingdom third (29,500; +20.5%). France (13,300; +18.2%) and Italy (10,500; +14.6%) are also among the countries which increased sales by more than 10%.

Austria and Switzerland, two other western European markets, also made a very positive contribution to SEAT’s sales. In the case of Austria, sales went up by 23.1% (total: 9,500 vehicles), whereas in Switzerland SEAT achieved an outstanding growth of 52.3% (total: 5,300). In both countries SEAT features among the ten best-selling brands. This boost in sales can also be seen in other regions of the world. Mexico is SEAT’s fifth largest global market (12,900; +6.4%); Turkey is the sixth (11,300; +0.5%); Poland the ninth (6,000; +22.3%) and Israel wraps up the top ten (5,500; +5.4%).

SEAT began the first half of 2017 with a facelift of the Leon, the brand’s top seller, which reached the streets in January. In addition, and in the framework of the largest product offensive in the history of SEAT, the fifth generation Ibiza was also presented in the first part of the year and is now in full launch phase; the FR trim was added to the Ateca, and last 26 June saw the international debut of the new compact crossover Arona, which will be sold in the final quarter of the year. In 2018, the brand’s SUV range will be completed with a third vehicle with up to seven seats, which will be positioned one segment above the Ateca.

