SEAT S.A. will launch two all-electric vehicles to the market by 2025

SEAT S.A. announced today that it will launch an urban electric vehicle on the market in 2025. With this car, the company will enter a segment of around 20-25,000 euros, essential to make electromobility accessible to the masses and hit the Green Deal targets. The production plant where this vehicle will be manufactured will be announced in the coming months.

SEAT S.A. aims not only to produce electric vehicles but also to lead the development of the entire project for the Volkswagen Group. “Our plan is to transform our Technical Center, the only one of its kind in southern Europe and an essential R&D asset for the region”,said Griffiths. “We believe that it’s part of our responsibility to electrify Spain. 70 years ago, we put this country on wheels. Our aim, now, is to put Spain on electric wheels.”

The urban electric car will be added to the product range in 2025 and is a large project in terms of potential volume. It represents an important milestone on the road to sustainability and the fight against climate change and aims to become the engine for the transformation of the Spanish automotive industry.

CUPRA Tavascan, a dream come true

During the company’s Annual Press Conference, Wayne Griffiths announced that CUPRA will launch the Tavascan in 2024. The CUPRA Tavascan will be the brand’s second 100% electric model, following the CUPRA Born at the end of this year.

“Our dream will come true: the CUPRA Tavascan will be a reality. Based on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group, it will be designed and developed in Barcelona and will reach Europe and overseas markets in 2024”, explained Griffiths.

SOURCE: SEAT