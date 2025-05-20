SEAT S.A. moves towards electric car production in Martorell

SEAT S.A. has assembled the first battery systems in Martorell. As a step prior to series production, the assembly of these battery systems at the new plant allows the company to test the facilities, processes and products to ensure the successful launch of the new electric models.

This milestone has been reached in less than 1,5 years after the beginning of construction of the battery assembly plant, while building work and installation of the necessary machinery for series production is being finalized. During this phase, the pre-series battery assembly process combines automated stations with manual tasks. Once completed, the plant will have fully robotized processes and a total workforce of 500 professionals.

At the same time, the company is building a 600-metre-long bridge, equipped with a conveyor system that will allow automated transfer of the batteries from the assembly plant to the assembly shop, thus ensuring a continuous supply coordinated with the pace of production.

With an investment of 300 million euros and a surface area of 64,000 m², the plant will have a maximum capacity of 300,000 batteries per year. This facility will exclusively supply the Brand Group Core’s Electric Urban Cars produced in Martorell, the Cupra Raval and production version of the Volkswagen ID. 2all, enabling SEAT S.A. to increase competitiveness, optimize logistics processes and reduce its carbon footprint.