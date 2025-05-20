SEAT S.A. moves towards electric car production in Martorell

SEAT S.A. continues to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at its Martorell factory. In a decisive year for its electrification process, the company, which leads the Brand Group Core’s cluster of the Electric Urban Car family, has achieved two key milestones that bring it closer to its goal: the assembly of pre-series battery systems and the pre-series production of the first body parts on the new PXL press for the two electric models to be produced in Martorell, starting with the Cupra Raval in 2026, followed by the production version of the Volkswagen ID.2all.
“The assembly of the first battery systems in our new plant and the production of body parts on the new PXL press for the future electric models we will manufacture in Martorell is a key milestone in our electrification process,” highlights Markus Haupt, Interim CEO of SEAT and Cupra and Executive Vice-President for Production and Logistics at SEAT S. A. “This is a decisive year, as we continue to prepare for the start of series production of the Brand Group Core’s Electric Urban Car family in 2026, starting with the Cupra Raval, with the vision of leading electromobility in the Iberian Peninsula.”
Martorell plant starts assembly of pre-series batteries
SEAT S.A. has assembled the first battery systems in Martorell. As a step prior to series production, the assembly of these battery systems at the new plant allows the company to test the facilities, processes and products to ensure the successful launch of the new electric models.
This milestone has been reached in less than 1,5 years after the beginning of construction of the battery assembly plant, while building work and installation of the necessary machinery for series production is being finalized. During this phase, the pre-series battery assembly process combines automated stations with manual tasks. Once completed, the plant will have fully robotized processes and a total workforce of 500 professionals.
At the same time, the company is building a 600-metre-long bridge, equipped with a conveyor system that will allow automated transfer of the batteries from the assembly plant to the assembly shop, thus ensuring a continuous supply coordinated with the pace of production.
With an investment of 300 million euros and a surface area of 64,000 m², the plant will have a maximum capacity of 300,000 batteries per year. This facility will exclusively supply the Brand Group Core’s Electric Urban Cars produced in Martorell, the Cupra Raval and production version of the Volkswagen ID. 2all, enabling SEAT S.A. to increase competitiveness, optimize logistics processes and reduce its carbon footprint.
First Cupra Raval body parts on the new PXL press in Martorell
Another key milestone for the company in its electrification strategy is the pre-series production of the first body parts for the Cupra Raval on the new PXL press at the Martorell plant. This facility, operating since 2024, is designed to optimize production and enables the manufacturing of large parts with superior efficiency achieving 15 strokes per minute and a stamping capacity of up to 4 million parts per year.
The implementation of this advanced technology is part of the electrification process at the Martorell facilities, which have become the epicenter of the company’s industrial transformation. The plant continues to move towards becoming the factory of the future, thanks to smarter and more connected production, with more agile, optimized and sustainable processes.
As with the battery systems, the pre-series production of Electric Urban Cars in Martorell allows SEAT S.A. to prepare and adjust the facilities, processes and products for series production. This integrated process covers all stages of the production cycle: from the initial stamping in the press section, through the bodywork and painting areas, to the final assembly and overhaul. The aim is to optimize each phase and ensure the successful start of series production starting in 2026.
Leading the production of the Brand Group Core’s Electric Urban Car family
With these advances, SEAT S.A. takes another step forward in its strategy to lead the production of the Electric Urban Car family for the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core. The company is facing a key year in its electrification process, as it continues to lead the Future: Fast Forward project together with the Volkswagen Group, with one of the largest industrial investments in the history of Spain, in collaboration with the project partners. In this regard, SEAT S.A. will continue to promote sustainable mobility in 2025 with the aim of making the country a hub for electric vehicles in Europe.
Cupra Raval: the next-generation car
In 2026, Cupra will launch the Cupra Raval, an Electric Urban Car that will take the brand far beyond traditional boundaries. The Cupra Raval, which is driven by emotion, has been designed and developed for a more rebellious electric world. The new model is based on the Volkswagen’s MEB platform with front-wheel-drive. With this emotional and accessible new vehicle, Cupra aims to prove that driving electric cars doesn’t have to be boring.
