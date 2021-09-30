SEAT S.A. moves ahead with its plan to electrify Spain and launches the CUPRA Born, its first 100% electric car

The company displays its ambition to transform the automotive sector in Spain with the Future: Fast Forward project

SEAT S.A. remains committed to electrifying Spain, as demonstrated at this year’s Automobile Barcelona. The company’s presence at this motor show coincides with the planned international launch of the CUPRA Born, the brand’s first 100% electric vehicle, which will hit the market from November. As explained by SEAT S.A. President Wayne Griffiths at the presentation in Barcelona, the company continues to make progress in its Future: Fast Forward plan, which aims to turn Spain into a hub for electric mobility in Europe, with the urban electric vehicle at its core.

SEAT S.A. will hold an important role in the Volkswagen Group’s project to develop the urban electric car family. Volkswagen will be responsible for the technology and platform, and SEAT S.A. will develop the vehicles. The goal is to manufacture urban electric vehicles in Spain. In this regard, the company will launch its own urban model in 2025, starting with the CUPRA brand.

SEAT S.A. President Wayne Griffiths said: “70 years ago SEAT put Spain on wheels, and now we want to put Spain on electric wheels. We have come a long way in a short time with the Future: Fast Forward project and our ambition is to manufacture electric vehicles in Spain. We have to democratize electromobility and make the electric vehicle more accessible.”

SEAT S.A.’s Executive Vice President for Purchasing and the Future: Fast Forward project leader, Alfonso Sancha, explained that“Spain is the second largest European car producer and we can’t lose this privileged position. From SEAT S.A., as the only Spanish car company, we have the responsibility to be leaders of the change towards electrification. We want to launch an ambitious plan of a public-private collaboration so that large and small organizations work together in electrifying our country.”

CUPRA Born: aims to double the brand’s sales by 2022

CUPRA has started to produce its first 100% electric car, the CUPRA Born, at the Zwickau factory in Germany. With this vehicle, the company aims to double the brand’s sales by 2022. The new model, created to be the driving force of a new generation, will add emotion to electric cars with its sporty driving experience.

The CUPRA Born is inspired by the vitality and spirit of Barcelona’s El Born neighbourhood, as well as being produced with sustainable materials and a net CO² neutral concept. In addition, this car will help the company’s transformation and the implementation of a new distribution strategy.

“The CUPRA Born proves that performance and electrification are a perfect combination. With the Born we have the ambition to increase the CUPRA mix to a third of the company’s total sales and reach new international markets, like Australia,” said Wayne Griffiths. “In Spain we are still at the back of the queue of Europe in the sale of electric cars. For this reason, we have to accelerate the demand for these vehicles with the Spanish incentive scheme Moves III and promote the deployment of the charging infrastructure.”

During Automobile Barcelona, Griffiths also highlighted the growth of CUPRA beyond initial expectations. The brand has already sold more than 50,000 vehicles so far this year, tripling the volume of the same period in 2020. Up to August, CUPRA has reached a turnover of 1.3 billion euros, surpassing its initial goal of one billion euros for all the year 2021. This growth is driven by the huge success of the CUPRA Formentor, which has become one of the company’s best-selling models.

The CUPRA UrbanRebel concept arrives in Barcelona

CUPRA has unveiled for the first time in Spain the most radical interpretation of the company’s urban electric car, the CUPRA UrbanRebel concept. The concept is rooted in cup racing, which is part of CUPRA’s DNA, and will be an emotional and sporty car, different to the conventional urban electric vehicles.

The CUPRA UrbanRebel is based on CUPRA’s new design philosophy, an emotional and genuine aesthetic, which stands out thanks to its striking, athletic and strongly expressive lines. The road-going version will combine striking design and stunning dynamics and will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

The SEAT brand unveils the most extensive range in its history

SEAT arrives in top form at Automobile Barcelona with the most powerful range in the brand’s history, with six models ranging from efficient combustion engines to plug-in hybrids such as the Leon and the Tarraco. SEAT currently accounts for 85% of the company’s total sales, with Germany as the brand’s largest market. In the Spanish market, SEAT remains the leader for the fourth consecutive year with three models in the top five best-selling models in the country, led by the SEAT Arona.

The brand also showcased the urban mobility solutions of SEAT MÓ, the business unit that, in just one year, already has in its portfolio the 100% electric SEAT MÓ 125 scooter, two additional electric scooter models and is present in the main European markets. It has also consolidated its position as one of the leading motosharing operators, with more than 700 scooters in Barcelona.

Automobile Barcelona will be open to the public from 2 October for all visitors who want to see all the new SEAT and CUPRA products.

SOURCE: SEAT