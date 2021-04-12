SEAT S.A. employees will receive a bonus for their flexibility during the pandemic

SEAT S.A. employees will receive a gross bonus of 400 euros on 15 April in recognition of the flexibility they demonstrated in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2016, company management and the UGT and CCOO unions settled that employees would receive a profit bonus every year in April for the results obtained in the previous year. Since then, SEAT S.A. has issued an extra payment for four consecutive years. COVID-19 prevented a positive result in 2020, but the company decided to recognise the workers’ flexibility and commitment and agreed with the majority unions to uphold this remuneration.

“People are SEAT S.A.’s most important asset and we wanted to recognise the flexibility of our employees”explained company President Wayne Griffiths.“This year we are also going to need this same flexibility to overcome the semiconductor supply constraint in the first half of the year. On the basis of this flexibility, the goal in 2021 is to return to profit thanks to the best model range in our history and to continue to reward the work of the company’s professionals” he added.

“SEAT S.A.’s employees showed great commitment in 2020. We were, for example, the first company to manufacture cars in Spain following the shutdown in March and April, and we were able to adapt to the different phases of the pandemic thanks to the effort and commitment shown by the entire workforce throughout the year” said Xavier Ros, SEAT S.A. Executive Vice-president for Human Resources and Organisation.

SOURCE: SEAT