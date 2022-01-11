SEAT S.A. closes 2021 with sales up 10.3%, but falls short of pre-pandemic levels due to semiconductor crisis

CUPRA tripled sales, driven by success of the Formentor, reaching almost 80,000 cars

SEAT S.A. ended 2021 with 470,500 vehicles sold, a 10.3% increase on 2020 (426,600). With the significant impact of the semiconductor shortage, 2021 has been a very challenging year for the entire industry. However, the company’s sales grew thanks to CUPRA and the demand for electrified models.

In 2021, SEAT S.A. electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales increased fourfold, from 14,700 to 60,600 cars. CUPRA tripled its sales, reaching a volume of 79,300 vehicles, 189.4% more than in 2020 (27,400), thanks to the Formentor. 41% of CUPRA sales in the past 12 months were electrified vehicles.

“2021 was not the year we expected”, said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA. “After working hard to fight the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, our activities were severely affected by the semiconductor shortage. Demand for SEAT and CUPRA products has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the shortage of semiconductors is creating frustration among our customers due to the high delivery times they have to face.”

Griffiths continued, “We expect to see a progressive recovery in the supply situation and vehicle production stabilizing in 2022 and are optimistic towards the year ahead. Our clients remain our top priority and we will do everything we can to meet their expectations.”

Germany is again SEAT S.A.’s leading market, with 104,100 vehicles sold, 5.0% less than in 2020 (109,500). This was followed by Spain with 81,800 cars, 11.5% more than the previous year (73,300), and the United Kingdom, with 50,700, 11.2% more (45,600). Completing the top 5 countries for the company were France (31,200) and Italy (27,600), who achieved a growth of 14.0% and 24.6%, respectively vs. 2020.

SEAT S.A.’s sales also grew solidly in Mexico (20,900, 39.3% more vs. 2020), Turkey (12,700, 10.3% more) and Israel (12,600, 20.6% more).

2021 sales highlights for CUPRA and SEAT

In terms of the best-selling models, the CUPRA Formentor led the way of the CUPRA brand, with 54,600 units sold. The demand for the Formentor has exceeded all expectations and became one of the company’s best-selling models, representing almost 70% of the cars sold by CUPRA in 2021.

With regards to the CUPRA Born, the brand’s first 100% electric car, which went on sale on November, 3,300 units have been delivered so far, a promising start that CUPRA expects to build on in the coming months.

The key markets with top sales included Germany (30,800), Spain (11,000), UK (7,700), Italy (6,200) and France (4,100). Furthermore, Switzerland (3,600), Austria (2,100) and Mexico (2,000) also performed well.

SEAT´s sales reached 391,200, a 2.0% decline from 2020, specifically affected by the shortage of semiconductors. SEAT’s best-selling vehicles were the SEAT Arona (106,900 units), followed by the SEAT Ibiza (95,800), and the SEAT Leon (87,700). The best-selling markets for the brand were Germany (73,300 units sold), Spain (70,800), UK (43,000), France (27,100) and Italy (21,500).

The shortage of semiconductors prevented a full recovery in manufacturing volume after a 2020 marked by the pandemic. Even so, globally, SEAT S.A. production grew to 423,888 in 2021, a 4.2% increase compared to the previous year (406,706). Production at the Martorell plant, the heart of SEAT S.A.’s headquarters, increased by 9.8% in 2021 compared to 2020 (350,850) and 385,200 units of the SEAT Ibiza, SEAT Arona, SEAT Leon, CUPRA Leon, CUPRA Formentor, and Audi A1 were produced. However, this was almost 30% below the plant’s capacity.

“SEAT & CUPRA have their strongest ranges ever on the market. Over the past two years, CUPRA has released completely new and exclusive models: the CUPRA Formentor, the brand’s first uniquely designed and developed model, and the CUPRA Born, its first 100% electric vehicle. While SEAT launched its best-ever SEAT Leon, updated the SEAT Ateca, SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Arona, and also launched the SEAT Leon and SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID”, said Kai Vogler, Executive Vice-President for Sales & Marketing, SEAT S.A. “With the new additions to the family and the desired improvement of the global semiconductor situation, we are optimistic about the future.”

An exciting 2022

Despite the semiconductor shortage and the ongoing uncertainty that will be present during the year ahead, SEAT S.A. will consolidate its electrification strategy in 2022. Following the successful launch of CUPRA’s first 100% electric vehicle, the CUPRA Born, the brand will expand the Born range with different battery capacities (45, 58 and 77kWh) as well as the more powerful e-Boost version (170kW). An exclusive version of the CUPRA Formentor VZ5 will also be introduced, limited to 999 units (exclusive Taiga Grey exterior colour and a specific interior), as well as special editions of the current range.

SEAT, meanwhile, will present a new trim for the Tarraco (Xperience) and updates across the model line-up.

Sales figures*

2021 2020 SEAT S.A. 470,500 426,600 +10.3% CUPRA (brand) 79,300 27,400 +189.4% SEAT (brand) 391,200 399,300 -2.0% Electrified vehicles (CUPRA and SEAT brands) 60,600 14,700 +311.0%

*rounded figures

SOURCE: SEAT