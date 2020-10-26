SEAT rolls out its first mobility platform developed by SEAT:CODE

For the first time, the carmaker develops and markets a software rather than a hardware product

SEAT makes this technology available to other businesses and external operators, both public and private

SEAT has created its first multimodal mobility platform as a service through its SEAT:CODE software development centre. This platform is the first software product developed and marketed by the company in order to operate and manage vehicle fleets 100% digitally.

SEAT MÓ has been the first operator to use this new mobility platform for its motosharing service, launched in the city of Barcelona last August with more than 600 eScooters. From now on, the platform is also available to other businesses and operators of sharing services who are interested in using it, as it is compatible with any type of public or private shared service, whether it is a car, motorbike, bicycle or kickscooter.

SEAT Vice-president for Finance and IT Carsten Isensee emphasised that “this platform shows that we are no longer just a vehicle manufacturer, but also a mobility services provider. SEAT is now able to sell software and that’s a great added value for the company.”

Apart from its state of the art user apps available for iOS as well as Android, the platform offers an advanced geolocation system that enables real-time monitoring of all vehicles connected to it, on the spot editing of vehicle parking zones or management of user payments, among other functions. It also offers an operator available interface that enables them to create and edit dashboards, monitor data in real time, analyse user behaviour or make forecasts, thanks to IoT technology.

SEAT CIO Sebastian Grams said that “we offer B2B solutions for SEAT and its brands, for the Volkswagen Group, and now we’re also making our technological capacity available to other companies, thus reducing the entry barriers for any type of shared mobility operator as delivery companies, fleets, public entities, among others.”

Best Innovation and Transformation Project award and CIO of the year

The SEAT IT strategy and its biggest launch, the company´s software development centre SEAT:CODE, have been recently recognized as the best innovation and transformation project of 2020 by CIONET. In addition, Sebastian Grams has also been awarded as the CIO of the year in Spain by the same organization. Both recognitions are the result of the teamwork, a team with a continuous vanguard attitude that enables to create cutting-edge projects.

Software developed in the heart of Barcelona

SEAT’s digital machine was set up in July at its new headquarters in the heart of Barcelona, on the Rambla, and is driving the company’s digital transformation from hardware to software. The development of the new mobility platform was carried out entirely by the SEAT:CODE team in a record time of eight months.

Since its creation a little over a year ago, SEAT:CODE has progressively incorporated software development professionals into its team with the goal of reaching 150 employees who will be dedicated to creating digital applications and solutions to boost SEAT and CUPRA, as well as defining digital solutions for the Volkswagen Group, and from now on, for other businesses as well.

SOURCE: SEAT