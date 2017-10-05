SEAT remains fastest-growing car brand in UK in September

SEAT’s unprecedented growth continued in September, as it retained its status as the fastest-growing car brand in the UK*. With sales of 8,343 cars last month, it easily eclipsed its performance for the same peak month in 2016 by a considerable 14% (1,035 units), and saw its market share rise considerably to 1.96% (up from 1.56% versus the same month last year). Impressively, it did so against a new car market which actually fell back over 9% year-on-year.

Sales of the buoyant Barcelona-based brand are now up just shy of 20% year-to-date at 44,237, even though the market is down 3.9% overall. Its success was fuelled by two of its core pillars, Leon and Ateca. The former is already up 11% (by 1,215 units) compared to 2016, while Ateca continues to sell strongly since its launch last September, at 8,508 overall. Alhambra too, continues to deliver, with sales up 47% year-on-year (by 1,397 units). Crucially, its ‘True Fleet’ sales are also up by a staggering 58%.

Another reason behind SEAT’s UK growth in recent times has been its drive on generating high quality new customer leads for its dealer network and ensuring that they are managed seamlessly and successfully. Customer experience has become a key priority for the Spanish brand its focus on this area has paid big dividends.

Notably, SEAT’s UK sales growth has come even without the full impact of the New Ibiza which has only recently launched, nor any added ímpetus from Arona. The eagerly awaited baby brother to Ateca hits British showrooms on 17 November, and has all the makings of a sure-fire hit in the booming compact crossover segment, with its striking looks, high levels of practicality, quality and technology, plus, keen pricing. SEAT’s innovative new ‘EASY’ offer is also likely to prove a boon for prospective Arona buyers, allowing them to find their ideal version in a clear, stress-free and time-saving way, by cutting through traditional range complexity in the purchase process with just three elements to worry about, namely, trim level, engine and colour.

Commenting on the brand’s relentless growth, Steve Catlin, SEAT UK’s Head of Sales, said, “SEAT is a brand on the move. By next month, we’ll have launched four new models in the space of just 18 months. It’s a really exciting chapter in our history. Our brand and latest range of stylish and affordable new cars are really striking a chord with British buyers, and we’re delighted to be attracting retail and fleet buyers in their droves. Not only are our colleagues in Barcelona giving us such great cars to work with, but, the UK team and our dealer partners are doing a superb job in maintaining our momentum and releasing the brand’s true potential.”

Following its largest ever product offensive of four new models in quick succession, which is complete with the launch of Arona, SEAT will launch a further six models between 2018 and 2020, three of which will be all new, including a large, seven-seat SUV which arrives next year to take the brand onto an even higher plain.

