SEAT president Luca De Meo presents the latest novelties in a web videoconference

A few days prior to the opening of the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, SEAT President Luca de Meo held a web videoconference to introduce the latest SEAT and CUPRA releases. The video is now available at the SEAT-MediaCenter.

The company is in very good shape as it makes its way to the annual benchmark international car event. For the second year in a row, SEAT is one of the fastest growing brands in Europe. After closing last year with its best results in the last 16 years, SEAT sales continue rocketing in January 2018 with double digit growth (20,4 %).

For the first time, CUPRA, a special brand for unique people, will be presented to the general public. This new brand, which will be integrated in SEAT, is making its public debut in Geneva to conquer the car enthusiasts attending the auto show.

At the CUPRA booth, the powerful, dynamic and exclusive CUPRA Ateca will be turning heads. A unique model in its segment with 300 PS, the 4Drive all-wheel drive system and a new 7-speed DSG gearbox, which will power the car into a new age.

One of the main highlights at the CUPRA booth will be the CUPRA e-Racer, which will be presented as a world premiere at the Geneva International Motorshow. The CUPRA e-Racer will be a true motorsport car, delivering 300 kW of continuous power and up to 500 kW of peak power. And it will be the first 100% electric racing touring car in the world.

In the SEAT booth, the brand will present the new Leon CUPRA R ST with a 300 PS 2.0 TSI engine, the 4Drive all-wheel drive system and DSG gearbox, while the 5-door Leon FR will debut the 150 PS 1.5 TSI EVO engine. With regards to the SEAT Ibiza, the FR model will be equipped with the CNG-powered 90 PS 1.0 TGI engine for the first time.

SEAT’s new Digital Cockpit will be one of the main novelties at the Geneva International Motor Show 2018. The digital cockpit will be featured in the CUPRA Ateca, the SEAT Leon CUPRA R ST, the Leon FR and the Arona. The Digital Cockpit is an instrument cluster that has been designed as an interactive display. It has a modern and versatile design, gives a lot of functionality and is customisable to suit driver preferences.

Another new SEAT release will be the integration of Shazam in SEAT cars. This innovative music-recognition service, presented at the Mobile World Congress a few days ago, will be available in SEAT cars as of April. From then on, using Shazam will be an easy and safe experience for users while they are driving.

During the first press day, a press talk will be held by Wayne Griffiths, the Executive Vice-president for Sales and Marketing and Matthias Rabe, the Executive Vice-president for R&D. It will be about the new CUPRA brand and products. This press conference will take place on the 6th of March at 12:00 pm.

SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona), exporting 80% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries through a network of 1,700 dealerships. In 2017, SEAT achieved worldwide sales of nearly 470,000 vehicles.

The SEAT Group employs close to 14,700 professionals at its three production centres – Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat and Martorell, where it manufactures the highly successful Ibiza, Leon and Arona. Additionally, the company produces the Ateca and the Toledo in the Czech Republic, the Alhambra in Portugal and the Mii in Slovakia.

The multinational has a Technical Centre, which operates as a knowledge hub that brings together 1,000 engineers who are focussed on developing innovation for Spain’s largest industrial investor in R&D. SEAT already features the latest connectivity technology in its vehicle range and is currently engaged in the company’s global digitalisation process to promote the mobility of the future.

