SEAT opens its second Global Urban Store

On the back of the success of its first ever global store at intu Lakeside in Essex, SEAT UK is proud to announce the opening of its second store, SEAT White City, in the heart of West London.

In partnership with Group 1 Automotive, the Barcelona-based brand officially opened its latest store today, with the help of Jodie Kidd, fashion model, TV personality and well-known petrolhead, in the UK’s largest shopping and leisure destination, Westfield London. Complementing SEAT’s existing UK dealer network, the store will be seeking to tap into the site’s significant 27 million annual visitors.

Mirroring the scale of its ambitions, SEAT White City is over 50% larger than its sister store in intu Lakeside and boasts five cars on display (including a concourse car), plus, 10 cars available to test drive, including its most popular and latest models, such as New Ibiza, Leon and Ateca.

SEAT ‘EASY’ strategy

SEAT is currently rolling out its ‘Easy to access, Easy to buy and Easy to own’ strategy, with everything geared around making life as simple and hassle-free as possible for buyers and owners. Its retail stores for the London area form a key part of that under the tagline ‘Car Shopping Made Easy’.

As a result, SEAT White City offers the same seven enticing features as its site in Essex, including no haggle pricing, no quibble part-exchange valuation, non-commissioned Product Experts, unaccompanied test drives, flexible finance, cars available from stock in just seven days (subject to finance approval) and convienient shopping mall opening hours In line with the rest of Westfield London: 10am-10pm (Mon-Sat) and 12-6pm (Sun). Car servicing is also available (drop-off and collection).

SEAT White City environment

SEAT White City uses natural materials combined with Mediterranean-inspired colours to give a warm and welcoming environment in which to browse and shop. Adding to a distinct Barcelona street scene vibe, there is even a tree taking pride of place in the centre of the store, with in-built Gaudi-style seating for weary shoppers. There is also a plethora of interactive services and screens, including a ‘Connectivity Bar’ for discovering SEAT’s latest Full Link (AndroidAuto, MirrorLink and Apple Car Play) technology for seamless smartphone mirroring, plus, a quiet and private consultation booth and SEAT lifestyle merchandise available for purchase.

In keeping with browsing-oriented retail environment, customers can choose to do as much, or, as little, of the buying process as they wish. They have the option of researching their perfect SEAT through several 22-inch digital car information “kiosks”, where they can also configure their ideal car, explore financing options and arrange test drives for that moment, or, for a future point in time. There are also four substantial in-store 138-inch video walls and a huge exterior bulkhead screen which can be remotely loaded with the latest content to highlight can enticing offers, exciting product features and the brand’s latest award wins.

In another interesting break from the norm, test drives can be taken unaccompanied, allowing customers the opportunity to really get under the skin of their potential new SEAT, possibly to seek the views or approval of friends and family on board too, in a relaxed and non-pressured way.

Online touch

SEAT Store also has its own dedicated website (www.seat-store.co.uk), where customers can arrange everything with just a few clicks. Starting with browsing real-time stock, they can also pre-book test drives, reserve a car online, complete a personal finance quotation and apply for finance online. Ensuring the process is as easy and transparent as possible, they can also receive a part-exchange valuation, by simply entering their car details (age/mileage/condition) and the price will be honoured with a 30 day guarantee.

The new SEAT White City Team

The new store has created 13 permanent, full-time local jobs. SEAT Product Experts are highly-trained, friendly and knowledgeable, they are not on commission and are focused on delivering excellent customer service to help customers make the car purchase decision that’s best for them

Speaking at the official opening of SEAT White City, Richard Harrison, SEAT UK Director, commented, “SEAT is a Brand on the move; with our fourth new model in just 18 months just around the corner, our stylish new range of cars is causing quite a stir in the industry, with plaudits from the press, multiple award wins and many five-star reviews, all leading to record sales in the UK. Now, I’m delighted to be able to bring our exciting Brand into the heart of London with the opening of our second store, this time in Westfield London. Our new White City store looks terrific and I’m sure will open up the SEAT brand to a whole new generation of enthusiasts and buyers alike, thanks to its high-tech, relaxed Mediterranean vibe, and our team of product experts ready to help London shoppers discover why we’re creating such a buzz in the industry!”

More info on SEAT White City is available at www.westfieldseat.co.uk, via email at westfield@seat-store.co.uk, or, by phone on 020 3597 7010.

