SEAT makes its way to the Geneva Motor Show in top form

The carmaker delivered 39,900 vehicles in February, 25.9% more than in 2017

In the first two months of 2018, SEAT sold 78,800 cars (+23.1%)

Following its launch in Barcelona, the new CUPRA brand is introduced to the general public

International debut of the CUPRA e-Racer, the world’s first 100% electric touring race car

The SEAT Arona will be the first SUV worldwide equipped with CNG technology

SEAT’s global sales continue to post double digit growth. In February, the company successfully maintained the sharp increase in sales at the beginning of the year with 39,900 vehicle deliveries, which is 25.9% higher than the same month in 2017. The year to date sales figures rose by 23.1% to reach a total of 78,800 units.

SEAT is maintaining a very high growth rate in the brand’s main markets. In January and February, Spain spearheaded deliveries with 17,100 vehicles sold (+18.1%), closely followed by Germany, which posted a 15.0% increase to stand at 13,700 units. Other exceptional markets were Switzerland (2,100; +27.8%), France (4,300; +26.8%), Austria (3,500; +18.5%), the United Kingdom (6,500; +17.2%) and Italy (3,700; +12.1%). SEAT is also growing strongly outside Europe. Algeria remains the brand’s fourth biggest market at the beginning of the year after selling 4,700 cars, and sales in Israel went up by 34.9% to stand at 2,100 cars.

SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths highlighted that “there has been an outstanding increase in sales in the first two months of the year. We are one the fastest growing car brands in the industry and are gaining market share in strategic markets.” Griffiths added that “the SEAT Arona is widely popular in the market, as are the Leon, Ibiza and Ateca. In addition, the launch of the new CUPRA brand will have a positive effect in order to conquer new customers in the future.”

CUPRA, the result of a love affair with cars

Two separate worlds, SEAT and CUPRA, are exhibiting side by side to captivate visitors to their stands. CUPRA is making its public debut at this new edition of the Geneva Motor Show. The new brand was created for the purpose of conquering a new group of motor enthusiasts who are looking for a reinterpretation of the sporty essence by combining uniqueness, sophistication and performance. CUPRA aims to appeal to new customers who want to avoid entering in the luxury segment but at the same time want to feel special.

SEAT President Luca de Meo stated that “CUPRA is an example of SEAT’s organisational restructuring with the aim of enhancing its position as a solid company that can encompass not only its own core business, but new spin-offs as well. Two further examples are the digital laboratory SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona and XMOBA, the new company we presented last week at the Mobile World Congress to identify and invest in business models related with future mobility.” De Meo added that “SEAT is diversifying its business and developing new models that can be profitable, while continuing to strengthen its financial position.”

CUPRA e-Racer, the world’s first 100% electric race car, ready to compete

The brand is releasing two new models that will become major head-turners in Geneva. CUPRA is showcasing its ecological competition model, the CUPRA e-Racer, the world’s first 100% electric racing touring car. This is a reflection of CUPRA’s commitment to its competitive spirit, as it will continue to participate in championship racing and assume the skills carried out until now by SEAT Sport. With this fully electric model, CUPRA aims to lead the way to efficient racing, aware of the need to make progress towards furthering sustainability in all motoring aspects.

“The CUPRA e-Racer is a true motorsport car, delivering 300 kW of continuous power and up to 500 kW of peak power”, said Dr. Matthias Rabe, Executive Vice-President for R&D. “The CUPRA e-Racer’s intention is to exceed the performance of the conventional version, to demonstrate CUPRA’s technological capabilities at all levels”. Together with the e-Racer, the CUPRA Ateca will also be in the spotlight, an exclusive SUV that shapes the beginning of the new brand as it becomes the first model in its segment among the generalist brands.

SEAT Arona, the first CNG SUV on the market Alongside the CUPRA e-Racer, another sustainable SEAT model is making its debut in Geneva – the Ibiza 1.0 TGI FR, which reaffirms the brand’s commitment to Compressed Natural Gas as a clean, efficient alternative fuel. SEAT has one of the most comprehensive CNG vehicle offers on the market, covering the urban, compact, and just a few months from now, the SUV segments with the upcoming launch of the Arona TGI. Arona will be the first SUV worldwide equipped with a CNG engine. Furthermore, with its launch, SEAT will become the Volkswagen Group brand with the widest range of CNG vehicles, offering less contaminating alternatives. CNG vehicles emit 85% less nitrogen oxide compared to diesel engines and 25% less CO2 than petrol engines, as well as eliminate nearly all suspended particulate matter.

First carmaker in the world to integrate Shazam in its vehicles SEAT is also presenting its latest developments in vehicle digitisation and connectivity in Geneva, which were recently showcased at the 2018 Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona. The most prominent is the integration of the popular song recognition service Shazam, which beginning in April will be operational in the brand’s vehicles via the SEAT DriveApp for Android Auto. With this partnership, the company has become the world’s first carmaker to incorporate this app and is taking a further step in its goal of providing its customers with an experience that is increasingly connected and safe.

