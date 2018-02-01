SEAT makes Leon Cupra 300 range even more enticing with savings of up to £1,945

The SEAT Leon CUPRA has always stuck closely to a top performance and value per pound ethos. Now, with immediate effect, it is taking the fight to the hot hatch elite with the latest 300PS versions becoming even more tempting through savings of up to £1,945.

The revised pricing applies to all three Leon CUPRA 300 bodystyles, SC (Sports Coupé), five-door and ST (Sports Tourer). The Leon SC CUPRA 300 DSG-auto benefits from the largest saving, with £1,945 taken off of its previous price. The best-selling five-door and ST are just a smidgen behind losing £1,905 respectively.

At the same time, and making a Leon CUPRA 300 purchase even sweeter, SEAT has chosen to offer customers the chance to opt for its six-speed DSG-auto versions for no price premium over the six-speed manuals, which is typically a £1,350 additional cost. The three manual versions each see price reductions of £555 too.

In spite of the price realignments, the Leon CUPRA 300 range still retains its impressive equipment levels. Among its core ítems are 19-inch CUPRA alloy wheels, SEAT Drive Profile, Dynamic Chassis Control, auto lights and wipers, Full Link (integrated Smartphone connectivity: MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and dual zone climate control.

Leon CUPRA 300 models (excluding CUPRA R) will also be the first cars in the SEAT range to receive Digital Cockpit, adding value and enhancing the interior of the Leon flagship even further.

As seen in other Volkswagen Group products, the technology-led driver-configurable display can be viewed in one of two modes, presenting four types of information: communication, driving, media and navigation. The multi-function display is a compact information unit, positioned directly in front of the driver on the dashboard for convenience and safety. It allows the driver to see important information at a glance, without taking their attention from the road.

Full Leon CUPRA 300 range UK pricing:

Version OTR Price Leon SC CUPRA 300 £29,600 Leon SC CUPRA 300 DSG-auto £29,600 Leon five-door CUPRA 300 £29,900 Leon five-door CUPRA 300 DSG-auto £29,900 Leon ST CUPRA 300 £30,895 Leon ST CUPRA 300 4Drive DSG-auto £32,580

Making the Leon CUPRA 300 offer even more accessible is a new finance PCP offer for retail customers, at £349 per month with a £1,500 deposit contribution and 5.8% APR (full details are outlined below).

Finance offer example – Leon CUPRA 300 five-door DSG-auto (inc. metallic paint)

On the road retail cash price £30,480.00 Total cost of optional paint £580.00 SEAT deposit contribution £1,500.00 Customer deposit £5,099.00 Total deposit £6,599.00 47 monthly payments of £349.00 Optional final payment £11,538.15 Option to purchase fee (payable with optional final payment) £10.00 Amount of credit £23,881.00 Total amount payable £34,550.15 Total amount payable by customer £33,050.15 Rate of Interest 5.80% Representative APR 5.80% Excess mileage (inc VAT) 8.4ppm

Any current Leon CUPRA 300 orders which have been processed, but not yet registered, will automatically be updated with the new pricing and specification. More information on the SEAT Leon CUPRA 300 range is available at http://www.seat.co.uk/new-cars/leon-cupra/overview.html.

