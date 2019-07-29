SEAT Leon: One million times the chosen one

This week the third generation SEAT Leon has achieved the million units sold mark since its launch in 2012. SEAT’s top-selling car was presented at the Paris Motor Show that year and shortly after reached the market with a completely renewed design. Thanks to the “formula Leon”, based on design and functionality, the Leon became the most widely sold model in the SEAT range, overcoming the dominance held by the Ibiza for the previous 30 years.

Designed, developed and produced in Martorell, the current generation Leon has been built on the Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB platform since the beginning. This platform involved an investment of 800 million euros at the time and meant an unprecedented leap in terms of technology. With the Leon, production quality increased in line with the Group standards, and furthermore, it has consolidated 1,600 direct jobs at the factory and more than 6,000 in the auxiliary industry.

SEAT President Luca de Meo explained that “the SEAT Leon, and in particular the third generation, is the true pillar of the brand; it is the most widely recognised and appreciated car by SEAT customers on all five continents. The Leon is one of the major driving forces behind the transformation of the company and has contributed to the sales record that SEAT posted in 2018, with 517,600 vehicle deliveries.”

The success of the Leon transformed SEAT’s recent history from a commercial and financial standpoint, and implied a qualitative leap in the perception of the brand image. Likewise, the Leon also enabled increasing the profitability margin per SEAT model, which contributed to turning the negative figures of 2012 (-149 million euros) to the best ever in the history of the company (profit after tax of 294 million euros in 2018).

SEAT closed 2012 with a total of 321,000 cars sold, nearly the same amount of vehicles delivered in the first six months of 2019 (314,300). Furthermore, the Leon has been a key model for boosting sales in countries such as Germany or the UK, where SEAT deliveries have gone up close to 70% and 60% respectively since 2012. The Leon is still SEAT’s top-selling model, and one out of every four cars sold by the brand in the first six months of 2019 was a Leon.

The Leon was the first car in its segment to feature the iconic headlamps equipped with full LED technology which, together with the blisters on its dynamic chassis, granted it personality and sportiness. The gradual implementation of the latest technologies such as SEAT Full Link and more recently the digital cockpit and wireless charger provided customers with connectivity and convenience inside the vehicle. These advances have all contributed to the creation of SEAT Leon third generation own seal.

At the beginning, SEAT presented this compact with three body types: the three-door, the five-door and the station wagon, which was later joined by the X-PERIENCE version. The SEAT Leon is currently commercialised with the five-door and Sportourer ST body types, equipped with petrol, diesel and the sustainable compressed natural gas engines, as well as a CUPRA version.

SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths emphasised that “the most prominent aspect of this third generation of the SEAT Leon is the wide acceptance that it still has in the market, even after seven years. In 2017, the current generation of the Leon achieved its record with 170,000 cars sold and now in 2019, we are still confident that it will maintain its volume at a high level close to this figure. The Leon has been, is and will continue to be one of the most relevant models for both SEAT and CUPRA. Its different body types and versions make it the most multi-purpose and versatile car of the brand.”

