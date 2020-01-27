SEAT joins the Madrid in Motion urban mobility hub

SEAT has joined Madrid in Motion, a multi-sector, public-private open innovation hub where businesses, public administrations and startups from all over the world come together to address the challenges of urban mobility by offering innovative solutions that guarantee a positive impact on the future of cities and the lives of their inhabitants.

With the support of the Madrid City Council and the EMT (Madrid’s Municipal Transport Company), Madrid in Motion has the city of Madrid at its epicentre but works to make a global impact. This initiative involves institutions, organisations, leading companies, startups and experts who co-create and combine knowledge and experience through a collaborative system to develop innovations that generate real value and impact on cities and society. By joining the initiative, SEAT is the first and only manufacturer in the automotive sector present in the project.

SEAT Head of Urban Mobility and General Manager of Respiro, SEAT’s car-sharing company, Lucas Casasnovas pointed out that “this is the age of collaboration; we must be agile and disruptive in our way of working and initiatives such as Madrid in Motion provide us with the ideal platform to pool efforts and creativity with startups, businesses and public administrations so that we can all create sustainable urban mobility together.”

“Madrid in Motion aims to build an ecosystem of innovation in mobility based in Madrid but with a global impact. An ecosystem that generates collective and innovative solutions to mobility challenges, integrating key players, promoting collaboration among them, and placing society at the centre”, said Paz López, the director of Madrid in Motion. “And SEAT is a key player in this Madrid in Motion ecosystem, as it is a leader in the automotive sector that is committed to mobility with advanced models. Furthermore, the company provides the Hub with a new perspective from one of the most relevant industries in the future mobility market.”

SEAT promotes open innovation

Open innovation is one of the cornerstones of SEAT’s strategy to further its 4.0 transformation. This is demonstrated by participating in various multi-sector initiatives, such as Madrid in Motion or Start4big, a project promoted by SEAT and 4 other large companies to find the best startups with which to develop transformational technological solutions. The shared objective is to solve joint business challenges that positively impact customers and consumers. With Madrid in Motion SEAT takes another step towards its goal of collaborative innovation.

SOURCE: Volkswagen