SEAT heads to Geneva with double digit sales growth

SEAT has landed in the Geneva Motor Show in top form. The carmaker’s global sales rose by 12.8% in the first two months of the year compared to the same period in 2018, registering a record volume of 88,900 cars. This figure is higher than the volume recorded in 2000 (80.000). SEAT’s February sales continued the solid growth with a figure of 44,500 vehicles, which is 11.4% more than in the same month in 2018 (39,900). This result represents a new record for the company and exceeds the volume registered in 2000 (43.300).

CUPRA* sales are also making strong progress, with triple digit growth. In the first two months of 2019, CUPRA delivered 3,600 cars, which is 101.4% more than in the same period last year (*note: result integrated in SEAT’s total sales figure).

SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths pointed out that “starting tomorrow we’re going to display the company’s future at the Geneva Motor Show through concept cars such as the SEAT el-Born and the CUPRA Formentor, which will be included in our model lineup. We’re still working on the future with the satisfaction of achieving excellent results in the present and breaking records month after month.”

SEAT continued to grow quickly in its main markets in the first two months of the year. Spain leads the deliveries ranking with 17,800 vehicles sold (+4.0%), slightly ahead of Germany, where sales went up by 21.0% to stand at 16,600 units. The UK is the third top selling market for SEAT as well with an increase of more than 20%, after selling 8,100 cars (+23.9%).

The results in France and Italy also stood out at the beginning of the year, with increases of 12.1% (4,800 vehicles sold) and 19.3% (4,400), respectively. Other countries which posted significant sales growth were Austria (4,100; +17.1%), the Netherlands (2,200; +25.3%) and Portugal (1,600; +22.5%); and outside Europe, Algeria (6,600; +40.0%) and Mexico (4,300; +8.9%).

