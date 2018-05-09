SEAT is fastest-growing UK car brand

SEAT has continued its exceptional run of sales records to become the fastest-growing volume car brand in the UK so far this year. The Barcelona-based brand has achieved 14% growth in the overall market, which has declined by 8.8% based on 2018 YTD UK car registrations versus the same period in 2017. It has sold 2997 more units than it had at the same point last year.

Impressively, it has grown its share of the overall UK market by 0.6% in the YTD, rising to 2.7%. Within this, it is the fastest-growing volume car brand in the UK’s Retail market in 2018 with strong growth of 5.7%, having notched up 550 more registrations than at the same point in 2017.

SEAT’s range of award-winning models has proved a hit with customers, in particular the new Arona SUV, which launched like a rocket with 999 sales last month alone. The Leon also put in a stellar performance with 2,150 sales, a growth of 685 units compared to its 2017 April figures.

On a global scale, SEAT has seen its sales grow by a record-breaking 21% in April, having already completed the best first quarter in its history this year. In total it has sold 189,300 cars worldwide so far in 2018, a rise of 19.3% compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on SEAT’s strong performance, Richard Harrison, Director, SEAT UK, said: “Our latest sales success shows that we have created a truly desirable and accessible line-up of dynamic new cars that offers a great alternative to the traditional mainstream car brands. These award-winning products from Barcelona have really made an impact on UK customers, in particular the new Arona crossover. With a further new SUV to be unveiled later in the year, as well as the first CUPRA Ateca, we are on track to maintain this record-breaking performance.”

SEAT is also continuing to make waves in the fleet market, placing in the top 10 True Fleet manufacturers. So far in 2018, True Fleet sales have grown by an astonishing 2108 units – a rise of 42% – despite a market decline of 11%, making SEAT the fastest-growing volume manufacturer in the top 10.

