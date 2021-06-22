SEAT expands wireless Full Link across its renewed line-up

Wireless Full Link give access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto using wireless connection based on WLAN

SEAT is the brand with the youngest customer profile in Europe, 10 years younger than the sector average. Connectivity is therefore one of the fundamental pillars of the brand. SEAT continues delivering high levels of connectivity no matter which vehicle you’re in with the introduction of wireless Full Link across its range*.

Wireless Full Link allows users to connect their mobile devices to the vehicle’s infotainment system wirelessly and bring their digital eco-system into the vehicle. So whether you want to bring your contact list into the car, the music or the podcasts that are part of your journey or mapping systems, they are all available, accessed in a controlled, intuitive, safe manner that won’t distract drivers from the road, using either the infotainment system or the integrated steering wheel controls.

“The world is changing and the need to access our digital lives increases every day,” said Leyre Olavarria, responsible for Connected Infotainment and interactive electronics at SEAT. “This is why at SEAT our goal is to implement high-value car-related features so that our customers can enhance their vehicle with new functions. The Wireless Full Link system available across the range* puts the functionality stored in customers’ smartphones at their fingertips from the comfort of the vehicle cabin.”

The wireless Full Link system enables customers to access their digital lives no matter what device they use through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto using a wireless connection based on WLAN. If preferred, a cabled connection is also possible.

The technology delivers all the relevant functionality to the user through the infotainment system, maintaining the intuitiveness and usability whether controlled through the touchscreen or steering wheel controls. The Wireless Full Link Technology is now available for the new SEAT Ibiza, new SEAT Arona, SEAT Leon, SEAT Ateca and SEAT Tarraco.

And with vehicles that include the optional Connectivity Box with inductive charging that meets Qi standard protocols, users don’t need to worry about losing battery at crucial moments, meaning SEAT’s line-up of vehicles is always connected.

In addition to the Wireless Full Link, SEAT’s range* is fully connected with in-car and out-car connectivity, including SEAT Connect and natural voice recognition “Hola Hola”

SEAT CONNECT is the integrated connectivity platform that improves the customer’s driving experience. The eco-system will expand with online services, bringing an even greater breadth of functionality and usability to the SEAT range of vehicles. The connected experience doesn’t end once out of the vehicle: users can access their vehicle’s data remotely thanks to the SEAT CONNECT app, and also manage the charging process and control the air conditioning remotely for plug-in hybrid variants in the line-up (SEAT Leon e-HYBRID and SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID), among others.

And for those willing to go a step further, the activation of SEAT CONNECT upgrades the optional Navigation System with features such as online traffic information with maps always updated, live radio stations worldwide and online music streaming

*Wireless Full Link is available across the current SEAT range, except for the SEAT Alhambra.

** The availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto depends on the market.

