SEAT comes to the heart of Barcelona

SEAT now has a location for its new space in the centre of Barcelona. The carmaker is going to open a unique concept at the corner of Paseo de Gracia and Avenida de Diagonal, at the intersection of the city’s two major arteries, aimed at becoming a benchmark in Barcelona’s cultural life and giving visitors insights into an innovative brand experience. The new space is scheduled to open its doors at the end of 2018.

SEAT has leased 2,600 square metres from the owner of the building, KKH Property Investors, located on the lower ground floor and floors 1, 2 and 3. The project will largely be created, developed and carried out by companies that make up the city’s economic, cultural and design environment.

SEAT’s new multi-disciplinary space in Barcelona will be created with the clear mission of becoming fully integrated in the city’s cultural and economic life and aspires to be a meeting point for the city’s new trends and talent. In this sense, it will feature a common venue for the staging of cultural events, exhibitions, concerts, pop up stores and all kinds of activities to strengthen the brand’s ties to the city, as well as a gastronomy corner and a co-working space, all with the values that connect SEAT to the city.

“The new space is our tribute to Barcelona. We are a brand ‘Created in Barcelona’, and we have grown in and with the city, and this project is further proof of our firm commitment. This unique space will be our headquarters in Barcelona, form part of and play an active role in the cultural life of the city, and have a clearly international focus”, explained company President Luca de Meo.

In the new facilities, visitors can also learn about and purchase SEAT’s latest developments and experience the ultimate in personalised driving. SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths pointed out that “new sales formats can be experimented in this space by integrating the latest technology, in order to offer a unique product and brand experience, both physical and digital, which will enable us to display and sell our most appealing, ambitious models”.

Strengthening ties with Barcelona

SEAT’s new space is another example of the brand’s commitment to Barcelona. Last December the company and the city council signed an agreement to promote innovation, sustainable mobility and talent recruiting. In the framework of this agreement, last April the new SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona was inaugurated in the city’s Pier 01, and is the laboratory that seeks to develop smart solutions for future mobility. With today’s announcement, by the end of 2018 SEAT will be opening a new space in Barcelona.

SEAT closed 2016 with the best financial results in its history and in the first half of this year is on track to maintaining this positive trend after achieving its highest sales since 2001, with an increase of 13.7%.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.