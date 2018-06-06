SEAT closes the best month of May in its history

SEAT set a new sales record in May. The brand’s global deliveries went up by 15.5% last month for a total volume of 49,200 cars (2017: 42,600). This figure surpasses the prior record established in 2000 (48,400 units).

In the first five months of 2018, SEAT achieved a record volume as well and exceeded the highest sales figure in its history, also dating back to 2000 (229,600 vehicles). In this period, the carmaker delivered 238,500 vehicles worldwide, which is 18.5% more than from January to May of 2017 (201,300).

According to SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths, “our May sales enable us to maintain our position as one of the fastest growing brands in Europe. Our results went up by at least 14% in the main European markets, and by more than 20% in the case of Italy. We continue to grow at a faster rate than expected, especially thanks to the momentum provided by the new Arona, which has joined the sales success of the Ibiza, Leon and Ateca. The second part of the year will be challenging due to the new WLTP homologation but we are doing our best to maintain our sales growth rate for the rest of the year.”

SEAT’s strong upward trend in 2018 is being driven by growth in most of the markets where the brand operates, spearheaded by Spain, where the company sold 50,400 cars (+14.3%) from January to May. SEAT leads in vehicle registrations by a large margin compared to the rest of its competitors and the Leon and the Ibiza are the two best-selling models on the market. Sales in Germany grew even more, by 19.3%, reaching 46,100 vehicles, while in the United Kingdom they also went up by more than 19% for a total of 29,400 vehicle deliveries (+19.5%). SEAT sales also increased sharply in France (12,500; +14.8%) and Italy (10,700; +22.5%).

Algeria is the market where SEAT deliveries grew the most, fuelled by the new generation Ibiza which is locally assembled (10,700 vehicles; 1,000 from January to May 2018). Sales of the brand are also moving at a steady pace in countries such as Austria (9,800; +25.7%), Belgium (5,000; +36.5%), Portugal (4,500; +27.6%) and the Netherlands (4,200; +29.8%).

SEAT unveils its future strategy to the global dealer network

SEAT is gathering 2,400 importers and investors from its global distribution network in Berlin from 12 to 14 June. The sessions will serve as the backdrop for SEAT to present its strategy and future plans to its worldwide dealer network, a roadmap influenced this year by the launch of the Tarraco, the new SUV for up to 7 passengers, and the CUPRA Ateca, in the last quarter of 2018.

SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona), exporting 80% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries. In 2017, SEAT obtained an after tax profit of 281 million euros and achieved worldwide sales of nearly 470,000 vehicles.

The SEAT Group employs more than 15,000 professionals and has three production centres – Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat and Martorell, where it manufactures the highly successful Ibiza, Leon and Arona. Additionally, the company produces the Ateca and the Toledo in the Czech Republic, the Alhambra in Portugal and the Mii in Slovakia.

The multinational has a Technical Centre, which operates as a knowledge hub that brings together 1,000 engineers who are focussed on developing innovation for Spain’s largest industrial investor in R&D. SEAT already features the latest connectivity technology in its vehicle range and is currently engaged in the company’s global digitalisation process to promote the mobility of the future.

