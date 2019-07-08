SEAT breaks records in the first half of 2019

SEAT concluded the first half of 2019 with its highest ever sales figure. Global deliveries of the Spanish carmaker went up by 8.4% to stand at a total volume of 314,300 cars. For the first time, SEAT sold more than 300,000 vehicles in the first six month period of a year and exceeds the record set in the same period of 2018 (289,900).

In June, SEAT increased its sales above 10% for the second month in a row. More specifically, it sold 57,300 cars worldwide, which is 11.5% more than in June 2018. This figure represents the best month of June in the history of SEAT, even better than the result obtained in 2018 (51,400 vehicles).

Deliveries of the CUPRA* brand also set a first half record. To date, CUPRA has sold 12,700 cars, which is 73.1% more than in the same period of 2018.

* Result integrated in SEAT’s total sales figure.

SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths made a very positive assessment of the first half results: “We are growing faster than our initial expectations, and this despite the difficult environment we are in, where registrations in most European countries are either decreasing or stagnating. This favourable evolution is enabling us to gain market share and relevance. We believe that the scenario for the second half of the year will be very similar to recent months. However, we expect that SEAT and CUPRA will maintain the same upward trend.”

From January to June, global SEAT sales went up thanks to the boost provided by key markets for the company. Germany spearheads deliveries with 66,500 vehicles (+16.2%) and achieves its best ever first half result. SEAT grows by 3.2% in Spain (64,200 units), is the most widely sold brand in the country, and the Leon is the top-selling car in the market. In the United Kingdom, SEAT also reaches its highest sales volume in the first half of the year after selling 37,700 cars, or 5.1% more. France (18,500; +17.1%), where SEAT registers its best first half result since 2011, and Italy (14,900; +16.5%), which achieves its best figure in the past decade, complete the list of highest growing major European markets.

SEAT also posts its best ever first half result in four additional European countries: Austria (12,500; +6.5%), where SEAT is one of the most widely sold brands; Switzerland (6,900; +13.7%), Sweden (4,300; +9.2%) and Denmark (3,500; +26%). Furthermore, the company is also making strong progress in other relevant markets, such as the Netherlands (6,300; +24.4%), Portugal (6,300; +10.3%) and Ireland (2,700; +8.9%); and outside Europe, in Mexico as well (12,200; +6.7%).