SEAT boosts its large SUV’s performance as Tarraco 2.0 TSI 245PS DSG 4Drive enters production

SEAT is offering even more performance in its large SUV as the Tarraco 2.0 TSI 245PS DSG 4Drive starts production. This new powertrain joins the SEAT Tarraco line-up – including petrol (TSI) and diesel (TDI) starting from 150PS (110kW), and also a plug-in hybrid version (e-HYBRID) of 245PS (180kW) -, expanding the depth and character of its range, meeting the needs of a number of customers with an uncompromising view of what they require from a vehicle.

The astounding 245PS output makes it the most powerful Tarraco, with the inclusion of the smooth shifting DSG automatic transmission to make the driving experience effortless. Add to this the intelligent 4Drive all-wheel system and the SUV delivers an incredibly assured ride whether on smooth tarmac or in more challenging conditions.

The SEAT Tarraco TSI 245PS DSG 4Drive mates a four-cylinder 2.0 litre turbocharged TSI engine with a power output of 245PS (180kW) and 370Nm of torque with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The total power available from the engine, along with its smooth delivery thanks to the combination of DSG and 4Drive means that the latest SEAT Tarraco to join the family can reach 100km/h in just 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 228km/h.

The new powertrain option will be available in FR and Xcellence trims, in 5 and 7-seat options, adding yet another way for customers to match the vehicle more specifically to their needs.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, at SEAT’s headquarters in Martorell, the SEAT Tarraco 2.0 TSI 245PS DSG 4Drive enters production this week in Wolfsburg.

Technical data

SEAT Tarraco 2.0 TSI 245PS DSG 4Drive

Engine 2.0 TSI Cylinder/Valves 4-cyl – 16v Displacement 1,984cc Bore and stroke 82.5 x 92.8 Compression ratio 9.6 Max. Power (PS (kW) / rpm) 245PS (180kW) / 5,250-6,500 Max. Torque (Nm/rpm) 370 / 1,600-4,300 Maximum speed 228km/h Combined consumption (l/100km) in WLTP 8.4 – 9.2 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) in WLTP 191-208

SOURCE: SEAT