SEAT becomes the first carmaker in Europe with an Android Auto app in the Play Store

SEAT has taken another step further in car connectivity after becoming the first brand in the European industry to feature an app that is compatible with Android Auto™. The Android-developed SEAT DriveApp is now available in the Google Play™ Store and allows drivers to view and manage the content of the App installed in an Android™ device on the screen of the car. The app is already available in Spain and in the next few weeks will reach the rest of markets where SEAT operates.

With the SEAT DriveApp for Apple CarPlay and SEAT DriveApp for MirrorLink, which were already available in the App Store and Google Play™ Store, drivers can access full vehicle status data, in-car and remotely, to facilitate their driving experience. In this sense, indications include vehicle status such as tyre pressure or fuel consumption.The App will be updated in the next few weeks with even more features and services.

The SEAT DriveApp has been wholly developed at the SEAT Technical Centre, which is the technological driving force of the company that is fostering connectivity at SEAT. The brand aims to lead the creation of a mobility ecosystem providing easy mobility services to its customers.

SEAT already offers FullLink technology which is compatible with iOS and Android™ devices on the brand’s complete model line-up. Connectivity on SEAT models is enormously beneficial to drivers as it enables them to know the status of their vehicle wherever they are and remain connected to social media while driving in a completely secure manner.

SEAT was the first company to launch Smartphone Integration technology that is compatible with iOS (CarPlay), Android™ (Android Auto) and MirrorLink, and for the past two years has participated at the Barcelona Mobile World Congress. At the same time, the company has signed agreements with partners such as Travipay or SABA that enable it to be much more agile when creating mobility solutions that keep pace with the consumer electronics market.

SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona), exporting 81% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries through a network of 1,700 dealerships. In 2016, SEAT obtained an operating profit of 143 million euros, the highest in the history of the brand, and achieved worldwide sales of nearly 410,000 vehicles.

SEAT Group employs more than 14,500 professionals at its three production centres – Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat and Martorell, where it manufactures the highly successful Ibiza and Leon. Additionally, the company produces the Ateca and the Toledo in the Czech Republic, the Alhambra in Portugal and the Mii in Slovakia.

The multinational has a Technical Centre, which operates as a knowledge hub that brings together 1,000 engineers who are focussed on developing innovation for Spain’s largest industrial investor in R&D. SEAT already features the latest connectivity technology in its vehicle range and is currently engaged in the company’s global digitalisation process to promote the mobility of the future.

Android Auto, Google Play and Android are trademarks of Google Inc.

