SEAT Ateca claims victory in crossover category of Company Car Today Awards

The SEAT Ateca looks set to stay at the top of the crossover class in 2018 after scooping the best Crossover award at Company Car Today’s inaugural CCT100 awards.

The Ateca triumphed against five competitors, demonstrating overall leadership across 12 key company car criteria. Highly competitive across the board, the Ateca impressed Company Car Today’s editorial team with its P11D price, residual value, insurance costs, boot space and all-round appeal.

The CCT100 awards, which launched in 2017, were held at London’s Café de Paris where winners were presented with their awards during an industry lunch.

The SEAT crossover matches a roomy interior and stylish design with a range of economical engines achieving up to 66 mpg on the combined cycle, and a P11D starting at £18,455. The Ateca is currently available to all businesses and company car users to try through SEAT’s 4-day test drive programme.

This latest fleet win follows a strong 2017 for SEAT; overall UK sales were up 18.2% year-on-year, including a 33.7% increase for overall fleet sales and a 49.4% increase in true fleet sales respectively.

Peter McDonald, Head of Fleet & Business Sales at SEAT UK said: “It’s always good to receive recognition for the class-leading products we offer. Since its launch, the Ateca’s fleet presence has gone from strength to strength, and it’s easy to see why. With standout value for its class and leading safety and connected technologies, it remains a favourite amongst fleet managers seeking all-round driving appeal for their drivers.”

Paul Barker, editor at Company Car Today, said: “SEAT’s Ateca has made a real impression in the competitive crossover sector, combining good looks with good value and an excellent residual value. It’s an increasingly difficult sector of the market to make an impact in, so the fact that we’ve picked it out as our Crossover of the Year shows what a good all-round job SEAT, a brand of increasing company car appeal, has done.”

For 2018 SEAT has further bolstered its crossover offering to fleets with the addition of the Arona, the Ateca’s baby brother. The new Arona is available in a straightforward trim line-up reflecting SEAT’s new ‘EASY’ commercial offer, simplifying fleet managers deicision making by no longer requiring the selection of options due to high specification, as well as also helping fleets comply with new WLTP emission regulations.

SEAT has recently refreshed its fleet website with new features and tools. The updates include a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculator for businesses, making it easier for fleets to find the right Ateca for their needs. The new SEAT UK Fleet website can be found at: www.seat.co.uk/fleet

