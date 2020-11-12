SEAT is participating in the Smart City Live 2020 on 17 November at 4:20 pm, which will be broadcast live on the official website of the annual event in the city of Barcelona. SEAT MÓ director Lucas Casasnovas will take part in the event to analyse future trends in urban mobility and the strategy that the company is implementing in this area.

SEAT at Smart City Live 2020: connecting with the future of mobility

Once again, SEAT will be a part of the Smart City Expo World Congress which, for the first time, is being held in a 100% online format with presentations, interviews and international conferences.

In order to follow the presentation, you must register in advance on the digital platform through the following link: https://register.tomorrow.city/

