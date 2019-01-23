SEAT Arona wins Small SUV of the Year for second consecutive year at What Car? Awards 2019

The SEAT Arona has celebrated its first full year of sales by winning Small SUV of the Year by What Car? judges at a ceremony in London last night.

The Arona, which won the same award in 2018, with its 1.0 TSI 95 engine and in SE Technology specification, was praised by the panel of experts for its interior practicality, pricing, smooth ride and fun handling.

Commenting on the decision to award victory to the Arona for the second year in a row, Steve Huntingford, Editor, What Car? said: “It may be a small SUV, but the Arona has a large number of things going for it. Not only is it more practical than most rivals, but it’s very well priced and feels grown-up to drive, with a settled, sophisticated ride and tidy handling.”

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, said: “It’s no surprise to us that Arona has scooped this accolade again. It has made waves since its launch at the beginning of 2018 and was a major factor in our record sales last year, proving that consumers love it just as much as the experts.”

Arona was the car that launched easymove – SEAT’s simplified purchase model, now adopted throughout the entire SEAT range – so customers can buy the award-winning small SUV with ease. What Car?’s preferred specification, SE Technology, provides customers with a whole host of connectivity including rear parking sensors, SEAT’s Connectivity Pack Plus, which provides an 8-inch colour touchscreen with Media System Plus, proximity sensor and Sat Nav system with 3D mapping and voice recognition, wireless charger, two USB ports and AUX, and two SD card slots.

The Arona also provides free metallic paint, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, Full-Link smartphone replication, double boot floor, 40/60 split folding rear seats air conditioning, cruise control, tiredness recognition system, and multi-collision braking system as standard.

The Arona is available in four different engines and two powertrains – two petrol and two diesel engines, with either manual or DSG automatic gearboxes. What Car?’s recommended engine, the 1.0 TSI 95, is a petrol unit outputting 95 PS with 115g CO 2 and 45.6-48.7mpg (combined) based on the WLTP guidelines.

