SEAT and Grupo Sesé debut the duo trailer, the longest, most efficient truck driving on European roads

It measures over 30 metres long and reduces CO2 emissions by 20% per road journey

The duo trailer leads to a logistics cost savings of 25% and should reduce the level of road accidents

The truck was tested on the journey from Zaragoza to the SEAT headquarters in Martorell

SEAT and Grupo Sesé are again at the forefront of road transport. Both companies carried out a pilot test to analyse the performance of the duo trailer, the largest and most efficient freight delivery truck now driving on motorways in some European countries. The test journey was made from Zaragoza to the SEAT headquarters in Martorell and will be repeated in upcoming months while transporting components.

The duo trailer features two 13.60 metre long trailers pulled by a truck with a Scania cab, a Volkswagen Group brand, a total length of 31.70 metres and a maximum payload capacity of 70 tonnes. In total, it enables a reduction in CO2 emissions of 20% per road journey and a 25% decrease in the logistics costs of transporting components, figures that these tests intend to verify. Designed for travelling on high capacity roads, the duo trailer will also lower the number of trucks that travel on conventional roads, which is where the highest number of road accidents take place.

SEAT Vice-president for Production and Logistics Dr. Christian Vollmer pointed out that “the duo trailer has the capacity to reduce by 50% the number of trucks on the road, and this implies huge benefits in terms of sustainability, environmental responsibility, safety and efficiency. Innovation is at the core of SEAT and these tests are in the same spirit that led us to bring the mega truck to Spain two years ago in partnership with Grupo Sesé.”

For the time being, this research study will conclude with a report to demonstrate the performance and benefits of this new vehicle in regards to emissions reduction, efficiency and road safety so that in the near future its use can be standardised in Spain. In relation to these benefits, Grupo Sesé managing director Ángel Pueyo underlined that “the added advantage of this means of transport to reducing road accidents and emissions and cost savings is its versatility and the way it promotes multimodality and improves efficiency and sustainability.”

Taking the mega truck to the next level

SEAT and Grupo Sesé made a firm commitment to sustainable mobility for road transport two years ago when they introduced the mega truck in Spain, a truck measuring more than 25 metres long that until now was the longest, most sustainable vehicle driving on Spanish roads.

The arrival of the duo trailer is going to lower CO 2 emissions even more, down from 14% to 20% in comparison to a conventional truck. The main reason behind this is the improved fuel consumption efficiency per tonne transported, as it has 6 metres and 10 tonnes more load capacity when comparing both vehicles.

In addition, the duo trailer is more efficient in terms of multimodality with rail transport, as train wagon infrastructure is designed to make maximum use of 13.60 metre long trailers, such as those featured on the duo trailer. For this reason it could promote transport by train to the rest of Europe.

