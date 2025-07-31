Scott Krugger to lead Stellantis North America Design

Krugger’s appointment is the latest step in Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles’ new Design Organization

Stellantis announces the appointment of Scott Krugger to the newly created position of head of North America Design, reporting to Antonio Filosa in his role as North America Chief Operating Officer. Krugger will be responsible for overseeing the creative direction and design strategy of Stellantis’ iconic North American brands – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram.

Krugger joined the company in 2001 and has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility in the design office. Most recently, Krugger managed all aspects of exterior design for Dodge and Dodge//SRT passenger car and utility vehicles for North America, following a five-year stint as head of Alfa Romeo, Jeep and user experience design at the company’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) design studio.

The announcement of Krugger’s new role follows last week’s recruitment of Gilles Vidal to lead design for all Stellantis’ European brands. Both appointments represent important steps in the roll-out of Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles’ new design organization.

This is calibrated to efficiently combine global expertise across Stellantis’ portfolio of 14 iconic vehicle brands, with strong regional autonomy to ensure continued alignment with local customer needs. Ralph Gilles, who reports directly to Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, will focus on global design strategy and projects, working in close collaboration with the company’s regional Design heads on the strategic direction for each of the brands, while fostering collaboration across regions.

“Scott’s appointment in North America and Gilles’ arrival in Europe are key to our new design organization and to our plans to bring inspiring and exciting products to the North American and European markets, giving customers an even greater freedom of choice,” said Ralph Gilles. “With Scott’s immense design talent and proven leadership in North America and Gilles’ award-winning track record in Europe, we are opening a new chapter of creative excellence with the roll out of our organization.”

SOURCE: Stellantis