Schneider Electric rearchitects its Executive Committee

After eleven years at Schneider Electric, Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO will be leaving the company on April 30th. Emmanuel has been a key actor of the Group’s evolution in the past decade and Schneider Electric thanks him for his important role and strong dedication to the multifaceted transformation of the company.

Schneider Electric will be moving to a flatter executive committee structure with a view to reinforce its governance, accelerate its strategic and digital transformations, and increase the diversity of the executive team. The Executive Committee will welcome three new members: Hilary Maxson will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective after the 2020 Annual General Meeting on April 23.

Hilary, a US citizen, joined Schneider Electric three years ago and currently serves as CFO of the Energy Management Business. She comes with a solid and diversified experience in finance developed in banking but more so in the energy and utility business, and lived and worked in geographies as diverse as the US, South America, Africa and Asia.

Charise Le will be appointed Chief Human Resource Officer, effective April 1stCharise, a Chinese citizen, was most recently leading the HR Strategy & Global Services of Schneider. She has been working in many different positions within the Group for the last 15 years, notably HR SVP for China Ops, and HR Director for Schneider Asia Pacific.

Peter Weckesser, will join Schneider as the new Chief Digital Officer, effective June 1stPeter, a German citizen, is currently the Digital Transformation Officer for Airbus Defense & Space. Prior to this position, he had an extensive experience as a Senior Executive in Siemens, most recently as the COO of Siemens Product Lifecyle Management and before that, as the CEO of Siemens Industry Services.

In addition to these new Executive Committee members, Schneider Electric is announcing the following 2 internal transitions: Olivier Blum will become Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, effective April 1stOlivier, currently Chief Human Resource Officer of the company, will be in charge of developing and deploying strategic, sustainability and quality initiatives, while steering all Mergers & Acquisitions and Divestment activities globally. Olivier joined Schneider Electric 27 years ago and held several positions, in sales, marketing and offer development, before being appointed Managing Director of Schneider Electric India, Executive Vice President of the Retail Business and most recently Chief Human Resource Officer.

Herve Coureil will become Chief Governance Officer and Secretary General, effective after the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Herve, currently Chief Digital Officer of the company, will be responsible for developing and operating an effective global governance framework, aligning priorities and strategic execution between board, executive and operational levels and leading the end to end simplification of the company. Hervealso joined Schneider Electric 27 years ago and held several positions, in finance, control and M&A, before being appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Critical Power and Cooling Services Business, Chief Information Officer and most recently Chief Digital Officer.

“Hilary, Charise and Peter bring their talent and experience to their respective roles as the company continues to strengthen its focus on growth, digital, efficiency and portfolio optimization” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire. “Olivier and Herve bring to their new roles the wealth of experience that they have acquired throughout their multi-faceted careers inside Schneider Electric. I want to thank Emmanuel –jointly with the Board -for his remarkable contribution to the transformation of Schneiderin the past decade, and for the great and fruitful team work we accomplished together.”

