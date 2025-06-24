Schaltbau sponsors Swissloop to accelerate innovation in high-speed transportation

Schaltbau, a global leader in direct current (DC) technologies, is proud to support Swissloop, a student-led pioneering organization dedicated to the development of hyperloop transportation technologies

Schaltbau, a global leader in direct current (DC) technologies, is proud to support Swissloop, a student-led pioneering organization dedicated to the development of hyperloop transportation technologies. With this sponsorship, Schaltbau underscores its commitment to next-generation mobility solutions and the development of vital innovative engineering talent.

“Achieving the All Electric Society requires commitment and a pioneering spirit. Projects like Swissloop are an important building block in this regard,” said Helmut Pusch, CEO, Schaltbau GmbH Group. “By directly supporting passionate, talented engineers of the future, we are actively shaping the evolution of transportation towards greater sustainability, efficiency, and speed.”

Swissloop is developing cutting-edge prototypes, called “pods,” that are designed to revolutionize transportation—with speeds faster than airplanes and efficiency surpassing conventional rail. The partnership will support Swissloop students in the design, manufacture, and rigorous testing of their Hyperloop pod, enhancing their skills in printed circuit board design, CAD modeling, structural analysis, electromagnetics, and more. Swissloop will showcase its latest innovations at the prestigious European Hyperloop Week from July 14-20, 2025, an international competition where teams from all over the world compete, collaborate, and share knowledge.

Schaltbau’s sponsorship underscores its leadership in sustainable and advanced transportation solutions, playing a vital role in driving forward the transformative vision of Hyperloop technology.

SOURCE: Schaltbau