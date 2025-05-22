Schaltbau highlights megawatt charging technology at The Battery Show Europe 2025

Eddicy megawatt charging portfolio enables safe, efficient performance for mobile and stationary MCS Level 2 and 3 systems, with compact solutions for electric vehicles and infrastructure

Schaltbau, a global leader in direct current (DC) technology, will showcase its new Eddicy megawatt contactor portfolio for electric commercial vehicles and charging solutions at “The Battery Show Europe”, which will take place in Stuttgart from June 3-5, 2025. As the transition to electric mobility accelerates, Schaltbau is at the forefront with its broad Eddicy portfolio designed for both stationery and mobile charging infrastructure, including innovative DC technology for commercial and off-road electric vehicles (EVs).

At the heart of Eddicy’s offering are the megawatt contactors, now expanded to meet the rising demand for MCS Level 2 and Level 3 charging systems. The latest innovations feature compact designs tailored to both high-power stationary and mobile applications, ensuring fast, efficient, and safe charging for electric commercial trucks, e-buses, and more.

“Megawatt charging is beginning to move from lab to highway. And we are ready: Our megawatt charging contactors can handle up to 3,000A, which is the kind of power needed to recharge a commercial truck in 15 minutes during a regular driver’s break,” said Helmut Pusch, CEO of Schaltbau GmbH Group. “Our solutions minimize contact resistance, maintain system safety, offer a competitive total cost of ownership and thus enable true long-haul trucking or heavier e-trucks for mining and off-road logistics.”

The new contactors for both stationary (C305 and C330) and mobile (C805 and C830) applications feature a compact, open-isolation design that offers robust protection under extreme conditions. Even during high short-circuit events, the contactors prevent system damage and component failure. The C330, for example, can withstand a short-time current of 15,000A for five milliseconds without contact welding — a critical safety benchmark for high-power systems. The contactors have silver alloy contact pills for industry-leading contact resistance as low as 35 µOhm. The result: greater safety, energy efficiency, and reliability, even under extreme operating conditions.

In addition to the new megawatt charging products, Eddicy presents its compact C303 and C803 contactors engineered to meet the strict space requirements of charging stations and e-mobility platforms. With low contact resistance, these contactors minimize power losses and heat generation, while their robust design extends operational lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing downtime. These features make the C303 and C803 ideal solutions for demanding e-mobility and fast charging applications, offering significant long-term cost savings up to 25%.

