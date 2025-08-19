Schaeffler to showcase expanded portfolio of electrification, chassis, and software solutions at IAA Mobility

For the first time at IAA Mobility, Schaeffler will present its expanded automotive product portfolio following the acquisition of Vitesco Technologies

The world is on the move, and the automotive industry is right at the center of it. Trends such as electrification, enhanced driving comfort, and software-based technologies are transforming the entire industry and creating a new environment for future mobility solutions. At IAA Mobility in Munich, taking place from September 8 to 12, Schaeffler will present itself under the motto “The Motion Technology Company” as an innovative and reliable partner in times of change. “Schaeffler is a global player. With around 250 locations in 55 countries, we ensure that our innovative products are developed and manufactured close to our customers, enabling us to drive the transformation forward together,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. “At the same time, we are deeply rooted in Germany and Europe – this is where the source of our innovative strength lies. With its location in our home region, IAA Mobility is the ideal platform for us to showcase our technological progress to our customers on the path to becoming the leading Motion Technology Company.” The Schaeffler exhibition space in Hall B3, Booth B40, is organized into three focus areas. In addition to modular components and integrated systems for electrified vehicles, Schaeffler will showcase innovative chassis and body solutions designed to optimize driving dynamics, safety, and comfort. With solutions and services for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs), Schaeffler is also positioning itself as a partner for future vehicle architectures.

Stronger together: Driving growth with our customers

This IAA Summit marks Schaeffler’s first appearance following the acquisition of Vitesco Technologies. The combined company, with approximately 120,000 employees, four divisions, more than 100 plants, and expected annual sales of between 23 billion euros and 25 billion euros, offers a comprehensive product portfolio spanning eight product families, delivering innovative solutions to meet a wide range of customer needs. At the Schaeffler booth, the two automotive divisions – E-Mobility and Powertrain & Chassis – will present numerous new technologies along with their expanded portfolio for future-ready mobility that is efficient, intelligent, and comfortable. In total, Schaeffler will showcase nearly 140 products across approximately 225 square meters of exhibition space. “The acquisition last year was the perfect complement to our existing automotive portfolio. Now we want to move forward into the future, stronger together with our customers,” says Matthias Zink, CEO Powertrain & Chassis at Schaeffler AG. “By integrating Vitesco Technologies’ expertise in electronics and software, we have expanded our capabilities in electromobility and can now offer complete system solutions from a single source,” Matthias Zink continues. The electric axle drive Electric Motor Reducer (EMR4) exemplifies the synergies created by combining the two companies’ portfolios: the electric motor and inverter, including the software, come from the former Vitesco Technologies, while Schaeffler supplies the housing and gearbox, including the parking lock unit. “The addition of sensor and actuator products also enables us to increase vertical integration in the Chassis & Body segment and to create new innovations. Our rear-wheel steering system and the Hands Free Access Sensor are just two examples,” adds Matthias Zink.

Focus on software-based solutions and services

The automotive industry is currently undergoing a structural transformation of unprecedented speed and scale. At the same time, the rapid integration of digital technologies such as AI, software, and sensor systems – along with the growing importance of digital services and connectivity – is reshaping the sector. “In the modern automotive industry, the driving experience is being revolutionized by software-defined vehicles,” explains Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility at Schaeffler AG. “Innovative functions in the areas of autonomous driving, safety, and personalization are increasingly being implemented through vehicle software and continuously enhanced. Schaeffler sees significant potential in the efficiency and flexibility of these new technologies, as well as in the future-oriented business opportunities they create. That is why we are developing modern board networks and zone architectures that will form the electronic backbone of the software-defined vehicles of tomorrow,” Thomas Stierle adds, looking to the future. For the first time, Schaeffler will showcase its E/E platform at IAA Mobility, together with its associated software ecosystem – scalable, powerful, and service-oriented. With this, the company also aims to help strengthen the competitiveness and future viability of the European automotive industry, as other regions are currently more advanced in this future technology. The European Union has also recognized this challenge. As part of its Strategic Dialogue on the Future of the European Automotive Industry, the EU Commission has established the European Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Alliance. Among its goals is the development of an EU-wide, open platform for software-defined vehicles, based on cutting-edge open-source software components as well as shared interfaces, standards, and tools. As a founding member of the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA), Schaeffler is actively contributing to this transformation at the political level.

Schaeffler press conference

Monday, September 8, 2025, 10:20 – 10:40 a.m. (CEST) with Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG; Matthias Zink, CEO Powertrain & Chassis of Schaeffler AG; and Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility of Schaeffler AG, at the Schaeffler booth (B40, Hall B3) and via livestream.

