Schaeffler strengthens its Wooster location in the USA

The Schaeffler Group has celebrated the expansion of its Wooster location in the US state of Ohio. The automotive and industrial supplier has invested around 60 million dollars, the equivalent of more than 51 million euros, in the creation of new production areas, a shipping center, and office space. The Wooster facility now employs nearly 2,000 employees.

From 2018, Schaeffler will also start to manufacture hybrid modules for a large American automobile manufacturer in the expanded manufacturing area with approximately 8,900 square meters of space. In addition, employees at the location are already working on the future production of the electric axle. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, said: “Our investment in Wooster Ohio is another milestone in implementing our strategy ‘Mobility for tomorrow’. Wooster will become our US center for advanced e-mobility development and will continue shaping mobility through innovation and employee development. This new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is a testament to our commitment to attract and retain the best and brightest talent.”

Positive development on the US market

60 million dollars of investment in the Wooster location is further strengthening the Schaeffler Group’s automotive business in the USA. Only recently, 36.5 million dollars have been invested in the expansion of the Fort Mill plant located in the US state of South Carolina. “Development of our Automotive business has outperformed market developments and almost doubled since 2007. In addition to producing hybrid modules, the expanded capacities at the Wooster plant will help us to meet the high demand in components for automatic transmissions, torque converters, and torque converter lockup clutches. With this expansion, we are well prepared for the production of electrified drive concepts in the future,” said Marc McGrath, President of Automotive Americas.

Schaeffler has been growing consistently in Wooster for 40 years

For the past 40 years since Schaeffler has started operating in Ohio, the location has grown and transformed significantly. It all began with a small team of only six employees who assembled clutches. With almost 2,000 highly-qualified employees, Schaeffler is today the largest employer in Wooster, which is situated in the north-east of Ohio.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.